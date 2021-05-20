WWE Rumor Roundup: Former champion released, major push for returning superstar, Lesnar's return match, Nakamura's current status (20th May 2021)

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest rumors and backstage stories from the day. In today's edition, we will take a look at WWE's plans for a recently returned former WWE Champion, the company releasing multiple superstars and referees, and much more.

Plus, we will also take a look at why a former Royal Rumble winner called Brock Lesnar "unprofessional". This article will also take a look at a big re-match that has been postponed to WrestleMania 39 and the reason behind it.

So without further ado, let us dive in and take a look at some of the biggest rumors and stories.

#5 More superstars released by WWE

Just for the record:

My WWE contract will expire on June 15th.

That means I'm a free agent on June 16th.



I have a lot in my head right now

so let's keep it short:



Thank you @WWENXT @WWE for 6 year.

Bye bye pic.twitter.com/hB09dG8RC3 — Axel The Axeman Tischer (@TheWWEWolfe) May 19, 2021

WWE had released major names like Samoa Joe, Billie Kay and Mickie James soon after WrestleMania 37. The company released about 10 superstars who were not being used. Now, WWE has released some more superstars and employees specifically from the NXT brand.

PWInisider and Fightful Select have confirmed that former main roster superstar and one-time NXT Tag Team Champion Alexander Wolfe has been released. Other names who have also been cut include:

Vanessa Borne

Jessamyn Duke

Kavita Devi

Skyler Story

Ezra Judge

NXT referee Jake Clemons

NXT referee Drake Wuertz

Wolfe had been part of Eric Young's stable SAnitY on NXT before he went to NXT UK and joined another group called Imperium. The former champion broke his silence after being let go and said that he will be a free agent from June 16th.

"Just for the record: My WWE contract will expire on June 15th. That means I'm a free agent on June 16th. I have a lot in my head right now so let's keep it short: Thank you @WWENXT @WWE for 6 year. Bye bye," said Wolfe.

The reason Wolfe's release has come as a shock to many is because he had been a regular feature on WWE NXT.

