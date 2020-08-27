Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring to you the biggest stories and rumors from the day. In today's edition, we will talk about what the future may hold for RETRIBUTION and if Roman Reigns could somehow be involved with the faction.

We will also take a look at the reason behind a major heel turn that took place on RAW, big problem with The Fiend and his angle with Vince McMahon and what the future holds for former Universal Champion Finn Balor.

So without further ado, let us dive into the world of WWE rumors:

#5 Nia Jax yelled at backstage for being an unsafe WWE worker

Nia Jax is a former WWE RAW Women's Champion. However, she is also considered one of the most unsafe workers in WWE as her in-ring style has caused legitimate injuries to some Superstars in the past.

Talking about Nia Jax, Road Warrior Animal stated that she seems to have changed her style after repeatedly getting yelled at backstage. She has become more cautious and safe with her work.

Here is what Animal said while talking on SportsKeeda's Legion of RAW:

"Nia, before she got her knees operated on, was the perfect version of Nia. She's so conscious now about not hurting anybody, because she probably got yelled at a lot by the company, because a lot of girls were getting hurt. She probably got yelled at and her method and the way she is doing things now is different. She's not letting loose, she's extra cautious. I guess she hurt Kairi Sane, which was a shoot, I think she probably got a talking to pretty good."

Nia Jax will be teaming with Shayna Baszler to take on Bayley and Sasha Banks for the Women's Tag Team titles at Payback this Sunday.