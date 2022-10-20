Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda's daily WWE Rumor Roundup. As always, the lineup of stories features some of the biggest names in professional wrestling.

When is Becky Lynch expected to make her WWE return? How is Triple H's health after testing positive for COVID-19? We have some updates for you in today's WWE Rumor Roundup.

A seemingly underrated superstar's name has also been changed as he prepares to begin a new chapter in the company. On that note, let's take a look at the day's top rumors:

#1. Backstage news on Becky Lynch's WWE status

Rumors began doing the rounds recently that Becky Lynch was ahead of her recovery schedule. While Lynch was spotted at a recent RAW taping, Fightful revealed that the Irish star is nowhere close to making an in-ring comeback.

Fightful Select's report also clarified that there is currently no timetable for Becky's return. The former Women's Royal Rumble winner separated her shoulder at SummerSlam, and doctors initially expected her to be out for a few months.

The backstage belief is that Lynch could still avoid surgery, and the creative team is also hopeful of seeing her back by the end of 2022.

The former women's champion turned babyface before her hiatus and should ideally get a colossal pop once she makes her next TV appearance. The good news is that Lynch has also been spotted without an arm brace!

#2. Update on Triple H's health

Triple H missed the most recent RAW episode after testing positive for COVID-19. The Game's trusted aide, Road Dogg, stepped into Triple H's shoes and was in charge of running RAW.

However, Fightful noted that the script for Monday Night RAW was already ready by Sunday evening.

It was additionally revealed that Triple H is doing fine and should resume his backstage duties soon.

Despite the absence of WWE's Chief Content Officer at Gorila position, the latest installment of the red brand drew 1.8 million viewers and scored a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Brock Lesnar returned for a hot opening segment with Bobby Lashley, who managed to put the Beast Incarnate through a table. RAW also featured the introduction of some new angles and a highly-anticipated title match in the main event.

You can check out all the results and highlights from the show right here.

#3. Backstage notes on Baron Corbin's alliance with JBL

John Bradshaw Layfield showed up on RAW to begin an interesting storyline as the manager of Baron Corbin. JBL cut an exceptional heel promo and confirmed that Corbin had been traded to RAW in exchange for Rey Mysterio.

The latest reports are that the name Happy Corbin is history as WWE has internally also changed the superstar's name to "Baron Corbin."

While WWE is usually secretive about such angles, Fightful revealed that Corbin and JBL's segment was listed on the rundown sheet before the show. The company didn't try to hide the partnership, as it was discussed extensively over the weekend heading into RAW.

Corbin has been repackaged as a "Modern Day Wrestling God," and having the legendary JBL, the self-proclaimed "Wrestling God" during his days, as his spokesperson should make for a fascinating watch.

Are you excited to see the duo? Sound off in the comments section below.

A legend thinks Bray Wyatt should be booked like Hulk Hogan. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes