WWE Rumor Roundup: Former World Champion chooses World Wrestling Entertainment over AEW, Rollins lashes out at rumors regarding him - 6th November 2019

Seth Rollins

Welcome to a brand-new edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup, where we try to bring you the biggest and most sensational stories of the day.

There had been a lot of chatter regarding the future of Randy Orton in WWE, with the master of the RKO himself hinting at a possible move to AEW. However, that does not seem to be the case anymore as we shall reveal in this article. Apart from that, we will be talking about 2 major Superstars who have been injured and Seth Rollins' reaction to rumors circulating regarding him.

Take a look at the top 5 rumors and news from today:

#5 Randy Orton chooses to stay with WWE

There had been a lot of speculation recently over Randy Orton's possible decision to move to AEW after his contract with WWE was done. These rumors were sparked by none other than Orton himself, who continued to tease joining AEW and leaving WWE on his social media.

One such post by Orton which went viral saw him posing with a sign saying 'Elite' with the caption 'tik tok tik tok' - hinting that he is writing for the right time to jump to AEW. However, there were multiple reports which stated that such behavior by Orton in only for him to secure a better deal with WWE; which, as per recent events, he has.

Here is what PWInsider has revealed:

The word making the rounds backstage at Monday Night Raw yesterday on Long Island, NY was that Randy Orton inked a new, multi-year deal with World Wrestling Entertainment. PWInsider.com has confirmed that is the case."

These reports were corroborated by Randy Orton himself when he revealed that he has signed a 5-year contract with the company. Randy Orton's former mentor Triple H also has some interesting words regarding the same:

"I'm glad to put the rumors to rest. For almost two decades, Randy Orton has been a cornerstone of WWE...and Randy Orton will remain a cornerstone of WWE for a long time!"

