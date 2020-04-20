Paul Heyman and Jinder Mahal.

Another day has passed us by in the quarantine era but that hasn't stopped the rumor mills from churning out the good stuff. Oh, hell no! Today's edition of our daily Rumor Roundup is as stacked as ever!

The pro wrestling fraternity is still reeling in the aftermath of WWE's mass release and we can't help but have more updates on the story that has shaken everyone to the core. This time, we have details about the release of a respected 22-year veteran.

Ever wondered why WWE abruptly ended Liv Morgan's romantic storyline with Lana? We now know the answer and it all comes down to Paul Heyman's big decision.

Triple H's ambitious plan may also be 'dead in the water' due to the ongoing pandemic and that's one of the most unfortunate stories of the day.

A former WWE Champion is also ready to return to the ring after being out of action for almost 10 months.

Vince McMahon also changed his mind about the immediate future of WWE's programming and it seems like the company could be going back to taping its shows. However, what forced the WWE Boss to alter the plans yet again?

We got the answer to that question as well in today's solid lineup. So let's not waste any time and jump right in.

#5. WWE fires a highly-respected veteran, details on how he was viewed backstage

While the releases from the main roster garnered a lot of attention, the NXT releases were done in a discreet manner, with WWE not confirming any of the departures.

However, a handful of the talents took to social media to confirm their WWE exits and the status of the remaining were revealed by credible sources online.

Dave Meltzer confirmed on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio that Kassius Ohno was fired on Wednesday. Meltzer went on to share a few important details about how Ohno was viewed in the company.

Ohno, who made a name for himself under the Chris Hero moniker, was highly regarded behind the scenes. He worked as a player-coach and Meltzer noted that the company had no plans to get him to the main roster.

WWE didn't even have plans to push him hard on NXT TV and considering he is 40 years old, they felt it was the right decision to cut him off.

It was noted that the talents in NXT looked up Ohno like a big brother and his valuable experience was well-received by the talents who wanted to learn.

Here's what Meltzer stated:

Kassius Ohno is a name that came out technically this morning, I think he was fired Wednesday Night. He was kind of like a player-coach and I mean I get. Well, this is what I get. He was never going to be brought up to the main roster, I think that was very clear and he was never going to be pushed that hard on NXT. They were doing something with him in NXT UK brand but he was more like, you know he was a guy who was really one of the smartest guys when it comes to wrestling and working and working multiple styles and the idea of you know different ideas from different places.

I know a lot of guys like were very very high on him just because of how much he would teach them about you know about wrestling and about life and things like that. He was like a lot of guys' big brother in NXT, so it's like on paper when you look at the idea, they were not going to use him but he was valuable in other ways. But he was losing in and an around 40 and they weren't going to use him and I get that, from that perspective.

Ohno has changed his Twitter name to WWE Alumni and he even posted a Tweet which all but confirmed his departure from the company.