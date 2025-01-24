WWE Rumor Roundup: Huge update on Goldberg return plans, Triple H making a massive change to The Bloodline (January 24th, 2025)

Welcome to today's edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup. It's been a whirlwind of a month for WWE as they get ready for a busy week - starting with SmackDown on Friday, Saturday Night's Main Event the next day, RAW a few days later, NXT, and then the 2025 Royal Rumble.

The road to WrestleMania begins a little later than usual this year, but it will also culminate after mid-April, which is later than when they have traditionally held WrestleMania in the 21st century.

Either way, some rumors from today could have major WrestleMania implications - including WWE's possible plans for Goldberg and Triple H's stunning decision regarding The Bloodline. Also, a huge possible update on an AEW star's availability and a rumor about who The Rock's last-ever opponent could be. Let's begin!

#4. Major update on WWE's plans for Goldberg's return

At WWE Bad Blood 2024 last October, Georgia hometown hero Goldberg was present in the crowd and later got into an altercation with Gunther that required security to step in. The tease has left fans wondering when the legend will return and if not. This is because WWE normally doesn't directly tease a match they don't intend to follow through with.

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Dr. Chris Featherstone reported on X (fka Twitter) that, as of now, Goldberg is not scheduled to appear on RAW before the Royal Rumble or for the big event in Indianapolis on February 1st.

This may not be a massive disappointment to fans, as the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match features major names like Roman Reigns, John Cena, CM Punk, and Drew McIntyre, among others.

The Gunther vs. Goldberg match could happen after WrestleMania 41.

#3. Triple H is set to make a major change to Solo Sikoa's Bloodline

Solo Sikoa is in the middle of a character crisis after seemingly losing his rivalry with the OTC Roman Reigns.

According to a new report on the 19th episode of WrestleVotes Radio on Backstage Pass, JoeyVotes and TC reported that Triple H is set to make a hands-on change to Solo Sikoa's Bloodline. The change in question is the name of the group.

So far, they've been referred to as the "New Bloodline," but now that Solo Sikoa has lost the Ula Falla to Roman Reigns following their Tribal Combat match on RAW on Netflix Premiere, it looks like his group is going to have a different name.

This past week on SmackDown, Solo Sikoa's return saw him say absolutely nothing before walking off, while the group's star man, Jacob Fatu, cut a great promo. It will be interesting to see what direction is taken on the road to WrestleMania 41.

#2. Ricky Starks' AEW contract status amidst rumors of WWE interest

The story of Ricky Starks might just be the most frustrating in wrestling. He is unanimously acknowledged as one of the best talents in the industry. Yet, he has been at home for a long time. Tony Khan seemingly refuses to utilize him on AEW television, and he has also reportedly denied Starks' release request.

According to a new report on Fightful Select, Ricky Starks' AEW contract expires this spring, and he hasn't turned down any creative plans and simply isn't being utilized.

It further stated that while he's restricted from performing in GCW, he could perform elsewhere on the independent scene. He seems like the type of wrestler that Shawn Michaels and Triple H would love to see, and he also looks like he could be an even better fit for NXT than Ethan Page, who exceeded expectations for WWE in 2024 following his AEW departure.

#1. The Rock's possible final opponent revealed?

Who will The Final Boss face in his last match ever? [Picture Courtesy: WWE.com]

Nobody seems to know what the immediate future holds for The Rock in WWE following his promo on the January 6 episode of RAW on Netflix premiere. To some, time is ticking when it comes to The Final Boss' in-ring career.

Responding to a tweet from a fan who suggested that WrestleMania 41 would be the last-ever opportunity to see Roman Reigns vs. The Rock, Ibou from WrestlePurists, said that he didn't agree with the sentiment because The Rock is set to wrestle Roman Reigns in his last-ever match.

There is no fixed timeline for when that last-ever match will be, but one would think that it would have to happen sooner rather than later. For now, we're just going to have to tune in to the road to WrestleMania 41 to see what lies ahead for The Final Boss.

The big question remains whether his out-of-character mannerisms on January 6th were signs that he wasn't competing in Las Vegas or whether it was all a ploy to possibly set up a program against Cody Rhodes.

