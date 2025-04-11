WWE Rumor Roundup: Huge update on Rhea Ripley's WrestleMania status after injury scare, 41-year-old Hall of Famer set for in-ring return? (11th April, 2025)

Welcome to today's edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup, where we inform you of some of the biggest things happening in the world of sports entertainment.

This week, we have some interesting notes, such as a backstage update on Rhea Ripley's WrestleMania status due to an injury scare, CM Punk's contract status and the change made to it, and a Hall of Famer making an in-ring return after numerous teases, and the plans for a major WrestleMania 41 match.

Let's jump right into it:

#4. Rhea Ripley's WrestleMania status following injury scare on RAW

Rhea Ripley suffered an injury scare on the April 7 episode of RAW during the contract signing in the opening segment. Women's World Champion IYO SKY, who was sick of being treated like a third fiddle, took to the sky to hit a missile dropkick onto Ripley's back. The Eradicator then went head-first into Bianca Belair, and the impact made it look like she suffered an injury.

However, according to Sean Ross Sapp, sources backstage have indicated that Ripley is fine and will be good to go for WrestleMania 41.

This will be a huge relief to WWE as the injury to Kevin Owens has directly affected the card. While Drew McIntyre said it's a fight against time to make it to WrestleMania, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis confirmed that his match against Damian Priest is official for the Grandest Stage of Them All.

The Women's World Championship storyline has been considered one of the strongest parts of the WrestleMania 41 build-up, which has otherwise been criticized heavily. So WWE will likely be relieved that one of their biggest stars is cleared to compete.

#3. Huge update on Nikki Bella's in-ring return to WWE

Nikki Bella at the 2025 Royal Rumble (Pic Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)

Nikki Bella returned at the Women's Royal Rumble this year, ending the tense period between the Garcia Twins and WWE, and returning things to normal. It seems to be a matter of when and not if she returns again.

According to a report from Fightful Select, not only is Nikki Bella on good terms with WWE again, but the sports entertainment juggernaut wants to feature her more on television. Her in-ring return, according to the report, is imminent.

Whether it's a part-time role or simply a sporadic match, Nikki Bella herself seems to be keen on an in-ring return. Nikki and Brie Bella/Garcia have also teased an in-ring return on their podcast, with both women agreeing that they need to return to the ring.

With rumors of WWE Evolution making a return after nearly eight years this summer, it makes sense to have Nikki Bella as a featured star during this period. She headlined the first and only Evolution PLE when she faced then-RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey. It was certainly a different time back then.

#2. WrestleMania plans for Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair

From the 4th April episode of SmackDown (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)

As you probably know by now, the Tiffany Stratton-Charlotte Flair segment on SmackDown reportedly did not go according to plan. Both women fired off at each other, clearly going off script.

A new report from Fightful Select has revealed that while it's not known who will be booked to win the Women's Championship match, the plans haven't changed. This means that the person who was planned to win is likely still winning, and nothing else has changed despite the controversial segment.

It was reported on WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge that the original plans for the promo were vastly different from what ended up being said on SmackDown. It was also noted that Tiffany Stratton was likely warned ahead of time of the possibility of Charlotte Flair going off script, so the Women's Champion came prepared.

#1. CM Punk's WWE contract status

CM Punk signed a three-year deal when he returned to WWE in late 2023. While that presumably takes it until late 2024, there seems to have been a change made.

According to a report from Fightful Select, CM Punk was approached last year to renegotiate the terms of his contract, reportedly giving him a better deal due to the impact he has had. Not only this, but the report stated that he is considered a full-time superstar. So as of now, he's on a contract that has been re-worked.

If true, this is great news for CM Punk, who has been one of the company's biggest superstars since his return in 2023. He is set to headline the first night of WrestleMania 41 - officially turning him into a WrestleMania headliner.

