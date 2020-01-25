WWE Rumor Roundup: Legendary wrestling couple returning at Royal Rumble, Unfortunate WrestleMania news about Roman Reigns - 24th January 2020

Welcome to Sportskeeda's WWE Rumor Roundup. We gather all the biggest speculation from the world of WWE every single day and today's edition is stacked with big stories with most of them revolving around the upcoming Royal Rumble PPV.

Two legendary Superstars, who are also a real-life couple, are all set to make their in-ring returns at the PPV.

A popular NXT Superstar could also make an appearance in the men's Royal Rumble match.

The company also changed the name of a top Championship title and the reason behind the decision was revealed.

There was an interesting report about WWE losing faith in a Superstar when he debuted for the company, however, they have now decided to give him another chance and he could take on Brock Lesnar soon.

We end the latest edition of the roundup with a big update regarding Roman Reigns' WrestleMania 36 plans.

Let's get into the details of each rumor:

#5 Edge and Beth Pheonix returning at the Royal Rumble

Yes, we know you may be sick and tired of the speculation surrounding Edge's reported in-ring return. Yes, we also know that Edge has denied it.

However, where there's smoke, there's fire and the latest report is massive.

Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co revealed that the Rated-R Superstar will be in Houston, Texas and he could be one of the surprise entrants in the match.

Two WWE sources have confirmed to Davis that Edge will indeed return to the ring and he will reportedly have a part-time schedule similar to Brock Lesnar's deal.

Edge's Royal Rumble return will be the first time in nine years that the fans could witness the 11-time World Champion in action.

He isn't the only Superstar who is rumored to return to the ring as his wife Beth Phoenix is also expected to feature in the Women's Royal Rumble match.

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue stated in his YouTube video that The Glamazon and NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray are two names that are being considered as surprise entrants for the match.

Colohue said:

Kay Lee Ray and Beth Phoenix are two names that I strongly believe will be in the Rumble that have been mentioned to me. We know Kay Lee Ray is going to be there from NXT UK, she'll be there for Worlds Collide. Beth Phoenix, I think, is just an interesting story and a potential surprise winner. I'd very much enjoy that myself.

Phoenix wrestled her last match at WrestleMania 35 and has since taken up a commentator's role in NXT.

Edge and Phoenix are one the most likeable wrestling couples in the WWE and getting them back on the same night would certainly get huge pops.

