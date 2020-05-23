Vince McMahon and Roman Reigns.

The company has reportedly prepared a shortlist of released Superstars who they want to get back after the pandemic is behind us.

There was a rumor about WWE being secretive about the retirement plans of a popular Superstar. There was also a big update about Roman Reigns and how the WWE is gearing up for a future without The Big Dog. Regarding Reigns' return, Otis revealed what he'd do to Reigns when the Big Dog makes his WWE return.

The company is also interested in getting back a former WWE Superstar and they are hoping to pitch new contract offers in a bid to convince him.

Last but not the least, there was a disconcerting story about Vince McMahon not being too sold on a top heel from RAW, who is incidentally quite well-liked by Paul Heyman.

#6 WWE has prepared a shortlist of released Superstars who they want to rehire

While the ongoing pandemic has made it painstakingly difficult for WWE to operate all aspects of its business, the officials are already setting up plans for the post-COVID phase.

WWE recently released various Superstars to cut costs but a few of them could be on their way back.

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue reported in his new YouTube video that the company has created a shortlist of released talents who they wish to rehire soon. The list does not include NXT Superstars who were released. It was also noted that WWE would also not try and get back those Superstars who wanted to leave.

Tom revealed the following:

The WWE, including what's happening with Drew Gulak, have a shortlist prepared of names of people that have been released who they may want to rehire in the future after the coronavirus pandemic is lessened or at least is not so prevalent that they are able to do that without affecting their bottom line. There are people they do not plan to rehire under any circumstances and people who did choose to leave and this is why they are not to immediately trying to rehire Drew Gulak now. At the moment, the shortlist of people they want to bring back at some point in the future, or at least hope to be able to, does not include anyone who has been released from NXT thus far.