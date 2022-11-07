WWE Rumor Roundup: Major star has backstage heat for his etiquette, Plans to dethrone Roman Reigns involving 3 stars, Original plans for a major rematch

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily Rumor Roundup, where we look at the rumors from the world of WWE.

We have some interesting reports lined up for this edition of the roundup. We will take a look at WWE's potential plans to dethrone Roman Reigns, a move that could involve three top stars.

We will check the original plans for a major rematch. We cap off the roundup with the reasons behind a major star having backstage heat in the company.

#3. WWE's potential plans to dethrone Roman Reigns involving three major stars

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been on a level above the rest of the roster over the last two years. Men have come and gone, but Reigns remains The Head of The Table, with his Universal Title Reign fast-approaching 800 days. Now the question that naturally arises is who will be the one to finally dethrone The Tribal Chief?

According to a report from WrestleVotes, while speaking to GiveMeSport, WWE already has an idea of who will dethrone The leader of The Bloodline. The report, however, adds that it's not going to happen anytime soon.

"They have an idea of who is going to beat Roman [Reigns]. I don’t know specifically if it’s Cody [Rhodes]. I don’t know if it’s The Rock. I don’t know if it’s Bray [Wyatt]. But I think there’s a handful of guys that they would say ‘alright, this makes sense for future.’ But I don’t think it’s happening anytime soon, to be honest with you."

Roman Reigns successfully defended his undisputed world title at the recently concluded Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. He took on Logan Paul in the main event of the show, and while the YouTuber put up a valiant effort, Reigns ultimately managed a victory to retain his title.

#2. Original plans for the rematch between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley

WWE Crown Jewel 2022 also featured Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley in a one-on-one match. The match opened the show but ended rather abruptly with Lesnar pinning Lashley with a jump of a turnbuckle. The signs are seemingly clear that we are headed towards a rubber match between the two heavyweights.

Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that the original plans for these two stars were to have a rematch at WWE Day 1 Premium Live Event next year. However, that is out of the question since the show has been scrapped.

"They are one and one now, and so there is a natural third match. I don't know if they would save it for 'Mania, you know, or when. Originally it was going to be Day 1. But obviously, that's out," said Dave Meltzer.

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley earlier competed at Royal Rumble 2022, where The All Mighty defeated The Beast Incarnate to become the new WWE Champion. With both stars picking up a victory each, it will be interesting to see who gets the deciding victory in their third match.

#1. Major star reportedly has backstage heat in WWE

A new report has emerged suggesting that former Universal Champion Braun Strowman, who recently returned to WWE, has major backstage heat.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, he has heard from multiple sources about Strowman being negligent in showing up on time. Additionally, his backstage etiquette is also under the microscope.

"One of the things I heard from multiple people and we’re talking four different people was that there are times where Strowman is negligent when it comes to showing up on time. He has a reputation at times for leaving a little early and sometimes makes mistakes in terms of etiquette in the backstage scene and the locker room and is sometimes as one person put it, ‘His own worst enemy’ and ‘His worst advocate.'"

Braun Strowman recently competed at Crown Jewel 2022. He took on Omos in a battle of the giants and emerged victorious. He has also been in the news after taking shots at fellow wrestlers on Twitter, leading to backlash from the industry.

