WWE Rumor Roundup: Major star could be done with WWE after asking for a lot of money, 37-year-old released star to return, Interesting post-WrestleMania 39 plans

#4. Backstage talks of splitting up Roman Reigns' title

Roman Reigns has been the Undisputed Champion since WrestleMania 38 earlier this year and looks set to hold on to both his titles for some more time.

However, things might not be the same for the Tribal Chief after WrestleMania 39, as the company is reportedly planning to have him compete on both nights of the show.

Additionally, it was reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that there are backstage discussions to split the world titles and for RAW to have a separate world champion post-WrestleMania 39.

"There is also talk of splitting up the titles, so Raw has a world champion after Mania. But anything until probably mid-January when plans have to be finalized."

Splitting the world titles might be a great decision as it gives another star the opportunity to be at the top of the roster. Reigns has done a tremendous job in elevating the roster, and it would be interesting to see who will finally become the one to dethrone him.

#3. WWE wants two major stars to return to the company

WWE couples have famously been featured in several reality TV shows. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, E! is now looking to get more "legitimate" real-life wrestling couples for a new reality show, and former WWE stars Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green's name has been discussed for the same.

''The Observer also mentions that E! is 'looking for legitimate wrestling couples' for a new reality show. This project might affect WWE’s decision on future signings. Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green have been mentioned in discussions for the new show, even though they are not currently signed with WWE,'' said Meltzer.

Both Cardona and Green have been rumored to return to the company recently, but no confirmation is available yet on the same. With Triple H continuously bringing back several former stars, it's very much possible that these two could also return soon.

#2. WWE's newest signee resembles Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair is arguably the most decorated female WWE Superstar of all time, a feat that she has accomplished in a relatively shorter career. The company has recently signed a new star that allegedly resembles The Queen.

As reported by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the company has signed 22-year-old Melanie Brzezinski last week who is said to resemble Charlotte Flair.

"Melanie Brzezinski, 22, a bodybuilder and student at the University of Tampa, was signed this past week after a tryout. She was said to resemble Charlotte Flair."

As for The Queen, she has been out of action for several months due to personal reasons. She is rumored to be returning soon, but there is no confirmation yet on the exact date for the same.

#1. Multi-time champion might not return to WWE

Multi-time women's champion Sasha Banks' status with the company is still a hot topic of discussion nearly seven months after her controversial walkout. Things became interesting with recent reports of her appearing at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom next month.

Now, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio has reported that Sasha Banks might not return to WWE as the two parties are very far apart on money terms:

"I had talked with WWE about it and they basically had nothing to say as far as the situation. Obviously, we’d talked about this before, they had been talking to both of them, but they had been talking to her [Banks] about a return and they were very far apart on money. That was the last that I had heard."

Meltzer further added that Banks was asking for a very high amount for a female star.

"What she was asking for was a very high number for a woman wrestler, but if you look at the amount of money that WWE takes in, she would still be underpaid. Everyone from Roman Reigns to Brock Lesnar is underpaid […] That was the last that I had heard. Now, her contract was set to expire at the end of the year. However, as we’ve seen with so many people, they could freeze the deal.”

With Triple H taking over the reins earlier this year, fans were hoping to see Sasha Banks return soon. However, that doesn't seem to be the case as of now.

