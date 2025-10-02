WWE Rumor Roundup: Massive change made to old Vince McMahon rule, Crucial update on Kofi Kingston after injury scare on RAW (2nd October, 2025)

Welcome to today's edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup. As always, we bring you the hottest and latest scoops from the world of the sports entertainment juggernaut, and today is another big one.The rumors include a major change that has been made to an old Vince McMahon rule going as far back as a decade, a crucial update on Kofi Kingston's status after an injury scare on the 29th September episode of RAW, a WWE legend's return status following a long injury spell, and a SmackDown star narrowly avoiding surgery after a recent freak moment.Let's jump right into it, starting with the old Vince McMahon rule:#4. An old rule that is being changed by WWE with regard to NXT call-upsThere is a big change that has been quietly made to a long-standing rule that was upheld by Vince McMahon. Basically, that rule was that when an NXT superstar gets called up to the main roster, their time in NXT is completely done, and they get written out.According to a report on Fightful Select, this rule is something that WWE has recently changed, and NXT call-ups don't necessarily have to be written out of programming to be called up to the main roster. So that means that a call-up can go back and forth between RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.It seems to align with another change that has quietly been made, which is that the company is now a little more flexible with brand exclusivity. It could signal a shift in superstars being 100% exclusive to one brand, although it also wouldn't be surprising if most superstars stay on the same brand for the entire year.There has been no news about any Draft, and it now appears as though call-ups have more to do with timing than anything else.#3. Kofi Kingston update after his injury scare on RAWFrom the Sep 29th episode of RAW (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)During his match against LA Knight on the most recent episode of RAW, former World Champion Kofi Kingston had his head connect with The Megastar's knee, leaving him visibly dazed. There was quite a bit of concern as a concussion would mean that he would be out for a minimum of one to one-and-a-half months. Thankfully, that doesn't appear to be the case.As per a report on the Wrestling Observer, the fact that Kofi Kingston isn't on the internal injury list means that he is more than likely ok:“Kofi got rocked with a knee on RAW, but [he] wasn’t listed on the internal injury report after the show, so apparently he’s OK,” Alvarez mentioned. [H/T: Wrestling Observer]This is great news as it would have derailed the storyline that The New Day has going on right now. But more importantly, it's positive news because concussions are always scary.#2. A huge update on Rey Mysterio's returnA still from WrestleMania XL (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)Rey Mysterio has been out of action for a while now, and we've seen him appear on the recent AAA shows, especially Worlds Collide, where Dominik Mysterio defeated El Hijo del Vikingo to become the AAA Mega Champion. This is the highest honor in the promotion, and Rey Mysterio reluctantly put the belt around his son's waist.According to Mike Johnson on PWInsider Elite, following a long injury spell, Rey Mysterio is expected to return to the WWE Performance Center, which is a surefire sign that he is near being cleared for in-ring action.The fact that Mysterio has such longevity is nothing short of incredible, and whatever he does next will likely continue to add to his immortal legacy.#1. Jade Cargill surgery update following freak moment on SmackDown View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJade Cargill put on an incredible performance on the most recent edition of SmackDown, where she once again failed to dethrone Tiffany Stratton to become the new WWE Women's Champion.Apart from the unfortunate referee pin botch with Nia Jax, the match was most notable for the fact that Jade Cargill was thrown into the steel steps and cut open very badly. It was Nia Jax who put the pinfall, but there were concerns over Cargill's health after the spot that left her busted open.While it was reported on Fightful Select that Cargill is unlikely to wrestle any match in the coming week, a report from PWInsider Elite stated that she narrowly avoided getting plastic surgery following her face getting busted open.If the cut was so bad that it required surgery, then it would have kept Cargill out for a while. Thankfully, that doesn't appear to be the case at all, and she could be back in action in no time as she continues to steadily improve and find her footing.