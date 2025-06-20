WWE Rumor Roundup: Massive update on Hulk Hogan's health issues, Top RAW faction to get a new member (20th June, 2025)

Welcome to the June 20th edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup, where we bring you the hottest news and scoops from the world of the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Today, we even have a major bit of news about an ex-WWE star who suffered an unfortunate injury after performing The Undertaker's move. Apart from that, there are huge details about an additional member to a top RAW faction, a crucial Liv Morgan injury update, as well as massive reports on Hulk Hogan's health following rumors that family members were saying goodbye to him in the hospital.

Let's get right into it:

#4. A crucial update on Hulk Hogan's health

From the RAW on Netflix premiere episode (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)

The last time wrestling fans saw Hulk Hogan on television was on the RAW on Netflix premiere on January 6th earlier this year. As we know, this turned out to be a disastrous appearance for Hogan PR-wise, as he was unanimously booed by the Los Angeles crowd.

However, there was some dark news as Bubba the Love Sponge, a radio personality, claimed that Hulk Hogan was in bad condition and that family members were saying goodbye to him. TMZ refuted this story. Now, a crucial update on Fightful Select revealed that while Hogan was indeed suffering from difficulties with a cervical surgery, it isn't anywhere as bad as Bubba the Love Sponge claimed.

That's certainly great news to hear, and we wish Hogan a speedy recovery.

#3. More members to be added to Seth Rollins' faction on RAW?

Seth Rollins has been leading the charge on Monday Night RAW ever since his victory under shocking circumstances at WrestleMania 41. Two nights later, Bron Breakker joined the mix, and at Saturday Night's Main Event, "Big" Bronson Reed made an unexpected return and, to everyone's surprise, joined forces with his biggest rival in 2024.

While it might seem like the line-up is complete, WWE might still have another major card up their sleeve.

According to a report from BodySlam.net, there were internal discussions to have another member added to Seth Rollins' group on RAW. If so, this will be a massive moment and will undoubtedly make them the #1 faction in all of WWE, especially now that The Bloodline has essentially disbanded.

#2. Former WWE star Elias suffered an unfortunate injury

Expand Tweet

You might remember when Elias made WWE stand for "Walk with Elias". He now goes by the name of Elijah, and he suffered an unfortunate injury upon his return to his old home, NXT.

According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline, the current TNA superstar Elijah suffered an injury when working in NXT. During his six-man tag team match, he attempted The Undertaker's iconic move, "Old School", only to land awkwardly.

This reportedly resulted in an injury. It's unfortunate, as he was gaining some momentum in TNA, and he had the opportunity to return to his previous employer. We can only hope that it was a minor injury, as no details have emerged about how bad it was or how long he could be out for.

#1. A crucial update on Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan on June 16th (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)

Liv Morgan suffered an unfortunate injury on the 16th June episode of RAW when she landed awkwardly on her elbow during her match against Kairi Sane. She also confronted the Women's World Champion Iyo Sky, seemingly teasing a future Women's World Title match.

But now that she is injured, things look like they are worse than originally imagined. In the initial report on WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC stated that Morgan is expected to be out for six months and that those within WWE hoped that she wouldn't require surgery. Those hopes have been thwarted as surgery seems inevitable.

A report on Fightful Select revealed that any estimations of how long Liv Morgan will be out for are currently based on guesswork. However, they confirmed the WrestleVotes report that there are massive creative plans being changed, as Liv Morgan was directly factored into a lot of it.

