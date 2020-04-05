WWE Rumor Roundup: More Bad news for Roman Reigns' future; Genius responsible for Undertaker vs Styles revealed; Spoiler for Lesnar vs McIntyre - 4th April 2020

Troubling update on future plans for Seth Rollins!

Who was responsible for The Undertaker vs AJ Styles, and more!

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Reigns/Undertaker

Even though many fans were doubtful over how WrestleMania 36 is going to shape-up, WWE gave the fans a great night of wrestling and memorable moments on the first night of WrestleMania 36.

From getting a new Universal Champion in Braun Strowman to having AJ Styles 'buried' in a Boneyard match, it was a fun-filled three hours. And we hope that night two of the show will be as exciting.

With that said, welcome to the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we try and bring you the biggest updates and rumors from the day. So without any further ado, let us take a look at the biggest stories from the day:

#5 Unfortunate update on Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns was set to face Goldberg for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania this year, but unfortunately, fate had other plans.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, The Big Dog decided to pull out of WrestleMania owing to his health condition. Reigns has battled Leukemia twice in his life and wanted to be safe. Reigns was replaced by Braun Strowman n the match who managed to beat Goldberg and capture the Universal Championship.

SportsKeeda's Tom Colohue has given an update on what the future could hold for Roman Reigns. Unfortunately, there is now no certainty on when Roman Reigns will return to WWE and this will lead to a major change in plans.

This is essentially going to be a complete rewrite of everything they had planned for Roman Reigns. The main reason being they don't know when he is going to be back. With everything happening and with the coronavirus looking like it's going to last for months, if not years, they cannot say with confidence, 'Okay, we'll write a storyline for August, because we don't know if he's going to be back. We'll write a storyline for November. (H/T: SportsKeeda)

He also stated that they don't know when he will be back and everything they had planned for him is on the 'scrap heap' as of now.

1 / 5 NEXT