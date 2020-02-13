WWE Rumor Roundup: More details on Vince McMahon's strange backstage behaviour, Status of Superstar who left the company after disagreement in January- 12th February 2020

Shiven Sachdeva

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE rumor roundup where we try and bring the latest news and rumors from the day.

In today's edition, we will take a look at Vince McMahon's new attitude towards WWE, major confusion regarding former Champion's character among other interesting topics.

Vince McMahon recently re-launched his football league XFL to great fanfare. While this may be great news for the fans of McMahon, it may result in less involvement by Vince McMahon in matters pertaining to WWE.

Let us take a look at the biggest stories of the day:

#5 Vince McMahon has suddenly become 'very private'

Vince McMahon is not just considered a genius but a workaholic as well. It is a well-known fact that the Chairman of WWE does not take off days and keeps himself busy throughout the year with WWE.

As per reports from Fightful, Vince McMahon has been acting very private as of late and hasn't been attending shows like he once used to do. It is said that Bruce Prichard has been handling Gorilla Position for SmackDown completely.

Over on Raw, it was noted that Vince McMahon was around "approximately half the time." Outside of that, McMahon is said to have been exceptionally private of late. This is still a far cry from decades past when McMahon would almost never miss an episode of WWE Raw if he could help it.

(H/T: SportsKeeda)

With Vince McMahon's pet project - XFL - off to a great start, it looks like the former WWE Champion will be shifting his focus more towards the football league than WWE in the coming time.

It was also reported by SportsKeeda's Tom Colohue that Shane McMahon is line to take over from Vince McMahon when the Chairman finally decides to step down. So it is quite possible that we may get to see Shane's version of WWE more and more in the future.

