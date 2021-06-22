WWE Rumor Roundup - Mystery hand spotted at Hell in a Cell, Big name headed to AEW, Details of a 'poorly kept' Brock Lesnar secret revealed (21st June 2021)

WWE has wrapped up another eventful Hell in a Cell offering, with several updates trickling out of the company following the show. Fans caught a mystery hand sticking out from under the ring during the WWE Championship match

Elsewhere, a big name could be on his way to AEW despite reports of WWE's interest in getting him back. Brock Lesnar also continues to make the news, and the latest update regarding the Beast Incarnate is quite possibly the biggest we've received regarding his WWE status.

Meanwhile, a recently released superstar is preparing for a challenging new career, and details of his future have been covered in the roundup. Also, SummerSlam is WWE's next big show before Money in the Bank and the company has reportedly planned a massive match for Edge.

Let's take a look at the latest WWE Rumor Roundup.

#5. Hand spotted during WWE Hell in a Cell match, reason explained

The recently-concluded Hell in a Cell was main evented by the WWE Championship match between Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre. Lashley retained the title at the end of the barbaric clash, but one particular moment got fans talking on social media for all the wrong reasons.

Lashley choke-slammed McIntyre through a table from the apron, and the cameras accidentally caught a hand sticking out from under the ring after the spot. McIntyre took the bump on what looked like a crash pad, and the fans weren't pleased when a crew member tried to place the broken table pieces around McIntyre. You can see it in the tweets below:

a crash pad in hiac you better believe it. pic.twitter.com/elXjNPSHir — aussie wrestling? pretty hot rn (@DessiePlex) June 21, 2021

Did anybody notice Mae Young’s Hand 🤚🏻 made his return last night!? #wwe #hiac 😂 pic.twitter.com/4jkkXtclBL — BEN of WrestlingNewsSource.com (@WNS_BenKerin) June 21, 2021

Good afternoon to the random hand under the ring at #HIAC ONLY!!! pic.twitter.com/ozfZhfiw4y — Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) June 21, 2021

Why did a Mysterious Hand interfere in the match between Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley?

THE TRUTH IS OUT THERE pic.twitter.com/OXr2Bhl4kM — SkullsMedia.com by GIFSkull #HIAC (@SkullsMedia) June 21, 2021

The WWE crew member seems to have been tasked with the job of hiding the crash pad. While McIntyre did take a lighter bump due to the crash pad, the former WWE champion did sustain some wounds as a result of the 25-minute showdown with Lashley.

