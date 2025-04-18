WWE Rumor Roundup: Nick Khan decided against legend's return at WrestleMania weekend, 39-year-old star's return getting "fast-tracked" (18th April, 2025)

Welcome to today's WWE Rumor Roundup, i.e, the penultimate roundup before WrestleMania 41. The road to WrestleMania is officially coming to a close with SmackDown on Friday, and ahead of the big show, we bring you some important bits and notes from the world of the sports entertainment giant.

The rumors this week include Nick Khan "halting" a return of a legend at WrestleMania weekend, WWE wanting to fast-track a top star's return, a crucial update on who Randy Orton's opponent won't be, as well as an all-important Becky Lynch update.

Let's begin with the story about Nick Khan:

#4. Nick Khan made a call on a WWE Hall of Famer's return at WrestleMania weekend

There were rumors floating about that WWE was planning to have AEW-signed legend Sting to the Hall of Fame this weekend, specifically for Lex Luger's much-deserved induction. Sting, who is a Hall of Famer himself, will reportedly not be at WrestleMania weekend as of this writing.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that it was a Nick Khan decision not to bring Sting to the Hall of Fame this year. While it still could happen, it should be noted that no deal was struck between WWE and AEW. Tony Khan was reportedly not contacted regarding Sting.

“As best we can tell, this was a Nick Khan decision in the sense we have not heard of Tony Khan being asked by anyone if they could make a deal for Sting. We only know as of two weeks ago nobody had contacted Tony Khan. But unless there is a late change, it would appear no deal was asked for nor negotiated.” [H/T Ringside News]

As of now, it's not known why the President of the Sports Entertainment juggernaut decided against it, as it seemed unlikely that Tony Khan would oppose allowing Sting to attend the Hall of Fame.

#3. WWE's big plans for Rusev revealed

As of now, it seems like it's just a matter of when and not if Rusev returns to WWE after a five-year absence. The former AEW star was always rumored to be returning to the place where he must feel like he has unfinished business.

On WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, it was reported that the creative team is fast-tracking the return of Rusev. While it wasn't specified whether that meant a return to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41, or a return on the RAW/SmackDown post-WrestleMania, the message was clear - Rusev's return is imminent.

Not only this, but he will, as expected, be returning with the "Rusev" ring name and not "Miro" (a shortened version of his real name, Miroslav). Big E confirmed that he will be coming back, which was a surprising move on the part of the former WWE Champion.

#2. An unfortunate update on Randy Orton's WrestleMania 41 opponent

Nick Aldis before that one fateful moment on April 12th (Pic Courtesy: WWE.com)

There's a lot of talk about who Randy Orton's opponent could be. While SmackDown General Manager (and multi-time World Champion) Nick Aldis seems to be the fan's preferred choice, Rusev is also a name who looks to be in a perfect position for an impactful return at WrestleMania 41.

Another name that some hope to see is Aleister Black, who is also expected to return to RAW or SmackDown following his multi-year stint with AEW. A name that people aren't pitching as much is Jeff Cobb. The wrestling veteran made his name in promotions like Lucha Underground and New Japan Pro-Wrestling, while also being a staple of the American independent scene.

He, too, is expected to join the sports entertainment giant, but the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that while he is expected to start soon, he isn't going to be Randy Orton's WrestleMania opponent.

Perhaps this shouldn't be too surprising. Jeff Cobb looks like he would slot into NXT perfectly, where the main event scene is in need of a refresh with Oba Femi dominating at the top.

#1. A huge Becky Lynch update

Becky Lynch at King & Queen of The Ring 2024 (Pic Courtesy: WWE.com)

Although Becky Lynch's return has been inevitable for a while now, the WrestleMania 41 season has seen her notably absent from television. This means that if she returns on the RAW or SmackDown after WrestleMania, she will have been gone for almost a whole year.

On an episode of The Hump, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful revealed that there was a pitch made to Becky Lynch in January 2025, which ultimately didn't happen. What was interesting is that the pitch was reportedly not even for a one-on-one match, with no further details given.

However, Becky Lynch is officially signed, and SRS said that she is "smart" because she knows what creates buzz, and she also doesn't like lazy booking:

"She's been signed, she's been under contract for months—at least four or five that I know of. But she hasn't been like brought to TV to do anything or anything like that. She's very smart, though. She knows what creates buzz. But she also doesn't want lazy booking. I don't think she wants that." [From 32:08 to 32:47]

The women's division is in desperate need of a boost, and Becky Lynch has the perfect star power to enhance that. She could be RAW-bound as she was featured on the RAW on Netflix promo before the premiere on January 6th.

