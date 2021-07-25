WWE Rumor Roundup - Randy Orton added to "disabled/inactive" list; superstar admits he wanted to get released; backstage reaction to CM Punk's AEW situation (24th July 2021) 

We're back with another stacked edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE Rumor Roundup. As expected, CM Punk and Daniel Bryan have occupied the lion's share of the news in pro wrestling circles.

The former WWE champions seem to be on their way to AEW, and we have all the latest updates regarding their futures and WWE's reactions in today's lineup.

Randy Orton's absence from WWE TV has been another widely-discussed topic, and backstage notes regarding The Viper's status have now surfaced online on time.

Vince McMahon's company is also reportedly interested in getting Braun Strowman back, and a former WWE Superstar reacted to the massive rumor. Another released talent also admitted to wanting a release from the company.

We ended the roundup on a high with all the promising details regarding the company's plans for The Rock.

On that note, here is the latest WWE Rumor Roundup:

#5. Backstage news on Randy Orton's absence from WWE TV

Randy Orton last appeared on the RAW episode of July 21st in a losing effort against John Morrison. The Legend Killer has not been seen since losing the MITB qualifying match, but his name has been mentioned every week on RAW courtesy of Matt Riddle.

Fightful Select asked about Randy Orton's status and was told that the former WWE Champion was moved to the 'disabled/inactive' list.

It should be noted that there are no issues between WWE and Randy Orton as the veteran just seemed to have needed some time off.

One is a 14-time world champion.

One is a total jackass.

One is a 14-time world champion.

One is a total jackass.

Both are in action tonight on #WWERaw against #TheNewDay and Riddle better not screw it up! — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) June 14, 2021

Randy Orton has been on the inactive list for almost a month, but the hope behind the scenes is to see him back on Monday Night RAW by August 2nd.

The report added that WWE has creative plans in place for Randy Orton and Matt Riddle through SummerSlam. However, an audible had to be called, and plans had to be changed following Randy Orton's decision to take a short break.

As of this writing, we don't know the real reason behind Randy Orton's absence, but the good news is that he will be back soon to continue his storyline with the Original Bro.

