WWE Rumor Roundup: RAW superstar didn't belong, Veteran called a 'snake', Peyton Royce's name - 25th April 2021

Welcome back to another stacked edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup. It's been a couple of weeks since WrestleMania 37 concluded, and there is still a lot to talk about in the WWE.

The fanbase is still reeling from the spree of recent WWE releases, and more firings at the corporate level have also reportedly happened this past week.

A veteran WWE executive was fired following 'Trashbag gate 2021', but more details on the departure have now been revealed. Speaking of recent WWE releases, Peyton Royce's new in-ring name has also emerged online.

A top RAW superstar has revealed that he was told he didn't belong in the WWE. The superstar also opened up about the locker room heat he endured during his early days in the company.

We end the roundup with a former WWE star's revelation that he had a backstage altercation with Cesaro before a historic pay-per-view match.

#5. The Miz was told that he didn't belong in the WWE

The Miz has come a long way since his days as a former MTV star. The 2-time WWE Champion spoke to Yahoo and revealed that he was not welcomed into the WWE with open arms.

Unlike many WWE superstars from independent wrestling backgrounds, Miz was a reality TV star, and he was treated differently by members of the locker room.

The backstage negativity didn't stop Miz from having a title-laden WWE career. Miz realized the value of the opportunities provided to him in the WWE, and the A-Lister pulled out all the stops to prove his detractors wrong. The Miz said:

"When I first came to WWE, I think everyone assumed — and I wasn't out there telling everyone I was on the independent scene — I was on The Real World, and that's why I was there. Everyone was like, 'We don't care who The Miz is. As a matter of fact, we don't like The Miz; we don't like Mike, we don't like you. Period. You don't belong here.' I was always trying to find the right spot on the dial. I was turned up [as The Miz] for so long that when I got to WWE and I was at 100, WWE wanted me to take it down to like a 20. It takes time to develop that; it takes time to learn where you have to be and where you need to go."

Fans and pundits have widely praised Miz and Morrison's performances in their WrestleMania 37 match against Bad Bunny and Damian Priest.

The former WWE Champion has been considered a tireless contributor to the match's success, and even though Miz is 40 years old, he continues to be a dependable asset for the company.

