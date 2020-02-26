WWE Rumor Roundup: Reason Triple H got annoyed with 2-time Champion; Former Royal Rumble winner set to make surprising return; Next IC Champion - 26 February 2020

WWE Rumor Roundup

Welcome to another edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup where we try and bring you the biggest rumors and stories from the day. In today's edition, we will take a look at the matches that could likely be taking place at WrestleMania 36, the build towards them and what surprises we can expect along the way.

Apart from that, there is some new light to the entire Matt Hardy situation and WWE have made a remarkable move which may result in Hardy - who is rumoured to be leaving for AEW - sticking with WWE.

So without further ado, let us take a look at the 5 biggest stories:

#5 Triple H was unhappy with forgotten WWE Superstar

The WWE Network has continued to give the fans quality content, and the latest docu-series on the ruthless aggression era airing on the network is a good example. The latest episode of the show took a look at the Evolution's story in WWE.

Evolution was a faction that consisted of Triple H, Ric Flair, Randy Orton and Batista. It was the most dominant faction at the time and ran roughshod over RAW for years. Interestingly, Batista was not the first pick to be in the faction, it was former 2-time tag-team Champion Mark Jindrak.

However, Triple H was not happy with Jindrak after sharing a car ride with him and did not want him to be part of the faction, even calling him a 'third-grader'.

“I think we were in a car together for two hours. It was like being in a car – and no offence – but it was like being in a car with a third-grader. I’m not kidding.”

Triple H was so annoyed by Mark Jindrak that he even told Ric Flair that he did not want to be in a car with Jindrak ever again. He added that Randy Orton behaved well when he wasn't around Jindrak but the two Superstars together were too 'goofy' to handle.

