Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we try and bring you the biggest news and stories from the day.

In today's edition of the roundup, we will take a look at the unfortunate injury suffered by a recently released Superstar in a car accident, Mandy Rose's real-life relationship status and how her boyfriend has reacted to her storyline with Otis, among other stories.

The Rock has also stated that he may be open to a return for a match against one of the biggest SmackDown stars.

So without further ado, let us take a look at the five biggest topics of today:

#4 Dan Matha in an unfortunate car-crash

WWE had made the announcement in regards to the release of multiple WWE Superstars due to the budget cuts. However, multiple NXT Superstars were also released by the company.

Some of the names released by the company included Deonna Purrazzo, Taynara Conti, Tino Sabatelli, MJ Jenkins, and Dan Matha. Whereas top names like Rusev, Zack Ryder, Kurt Angle, and Sarah Logan were released from the main roster among others.

Dan Matha confirmed his release on Twitter and also revealed that he had been in a gruesome car accident. The former WWE Superstar also showed pictures of his injuries after the crash, which you can check here.

Here is what Matha's tweet stated:

Boy do I have a crazy ass story to tell all of u. From the world getting locked down, too getting ejected through my car window and then being released by the Wwe. It’s been a wild, I mean WILD 21 days. Tune in to my IGlive at 1 & I’ll Drop all the details ur little heart could desire.

Dan Matha has been contracted with the WWE since 2015 and it is very saddening that he was released by the company during these tough times.