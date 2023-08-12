WWE Rumor Roundup: Roman Reigns' injured, Cody Rhodes' future, Brock Lesnar out of action for unexpected reason

Welcome to another edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup, where we bring you the hottest rumors and reports of the day.

Today's stories will revolve around some of the biggest names in sports entertainment, including Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Brock Lesnar.

A lot has been going on in WWE recently, giving rise to several rumors. There were several injuries reported at SummerSlam, and some details regarding them have been revealed.

Roman Reigns is one of the stars who reportedly suffered an injury during his SummerSlam contest. The nature of his injury is unknown, but some new information has recently emerged.

So let us take a look at the top rumors and reports from the world of wrestling today.

#4. Update on Roman Reigns' injury

WWE SummerSlam saw Roman Reigns take down Jey Uso. The Tribal Chief needed a lot of help from Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso to put his younger cousin away at the premium live event.

Early in the contest, Reigns reportedly suffered an injury. However, he continued to battle on and pushed Jey around for more than 35 minutes before delivering the final blow.

It was reported that Roman Reigns suffered an injury during the contest, but not much was revealed. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated that Reigns had suffered a back or hip injury during the match.

The injury likely occurred when the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion was driven into the barricades by a diving Jey Uso:

"Reigns suffered either a hip or back injury from the tope from Jey Uso about five minutes into his main event match. You could see the way he moved and walked that he was in pain, but to his credit, unless you were looking for it, you probably didn’t see it."

WWE hasn’t revealed much about The Tribal Chief’s condition or the nature of the injury. However, reports state that Roman Reigns was in a lot of pain, and could be out for some time.

#3. Survivor Series could see the return of WarGames

Fans have been treated to some incredible match types by WWE over the past few years. Things have gotten a bit extreme since Triple H took over creative control last year.

Late Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes introduced the WarGames match type in 1987 during the WCW days. WWE did not use the match type up until 2017 when it was introduced in NXT.

In 2022, the first main roster WarGames matches took place at Survivor Series. The change turned out to be a hit among fans, and the match type will likely return this year.

PW Chronicle via Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that talents believe WWE will be bringing back WarGames for this year’s Survivor Series PLE on November 25.

This could work out well for the company as many factions are working on RAW and SmackDown. The match type could help the creative team build some faction rivalries over the next few months.

#2. Cody Rhodes will allegedly defeat Roman Reigns in WWE

Cody Rhodes failed to finish the story at WrestleMania 39. The American Nightmare gave it his best in the ring, but The Bloodline’s interferences proved too much for him

While he may have failed to defeat The Tribal Chief in his first attempt, Dave Meltzer recently reported that he will allegedly defeat Reigns sooner rather than later.

Speaking on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Meltzer said that Cody is the person who has been chosen to dethrone Roman Reigns. However, before that, a rivalry between Solo Sikoa and Reigns is also planned.

''Those in WWE are strong on the idea that growth is proof that the decision not to put the title on Rhodes at that time was the right one, and in theory, someday they will,'' said Meltzer

He further stated:

''Reigns has obvious future matches with Rhodes and Sikoa, but I don’t think either will happen any time soon.''

WWE will have to build a bigger story between Cody and Roman if the creative team plans to have another major rivalry between the two men. It is the only way that The American Nightmare’s win will make an impact once he goes over.

#1. Brock Lesnar may have suffered an injury at WWE SummerSlam

Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar had an iconic match at this year’s SummerSlam. The Beast Incarnate put Cody through hell during the contest, but could not secure the win.

Instead, The American Nightmare showed a lot of heart and stayed alive in the contest. He hit three consecutive Cross Rhodes to pick up the win and put an end to the rivalry.

Lesnar showed Rhodes a lot of respect following the match and raised his arm before walking to the back. Wrestling Observer Newsletter has now reported that The Beast Incarnate may have sustained an injury early on during the contest at SummerSlam.

"Lesnar, who was injured early in the match where he put over Cody Rhodes, was at one point advertised for stuff later this year," reported on WON.

The nature of the injury is unknown, and WWE has not given any update regarding the matter. However, The Beast Incarnate may take some time away to recover before coming back in search of another victim soon.

Do you want Cody Rhodes to dethrone Roman Reigns? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why did fans start booing John Cena?