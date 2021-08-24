WWE Rumor Roundup - Superstar might be done with the company, Updates on Kofi Kingston and Sasha Banks' disappearance, Dream match rejected (24th August 2021)

We welcome you to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE Rumor Roundup, where several trending topics have been covered today in the aftermath of SummerSlam.

Several big-name talents have departed WWE this year, and it seems like another former champion might be on his way out of the company.

We have more details on Sasha Banks' recent absence and impact on WWE's SummerSlam decisions. Kofi Kingston has also mysteriously vanished from television, and we now know the reported reason and WWE's original SummerSlam plan for The New Day member.

Becky Lynch's reported heel turn has been one of the most significant talking points lately, and a surprising backstage revelation has emerged regarding the same.

We also have details of WWE dropping the idea of a massive dream match featuring Brock Lesnar.

On that note, let's get to the meaty part of the WWE Rumor Roundup and look at each story in detail:

#5. Is Adam Cole done with WWE?

Adam Cole lost to Kyle O'Reilly at NXT TakeOver 36, and it seems like the former NXT champion might not be returning to the black-and-gold brand. Mike Johnson of PWInsider confirmed that Cole's match against Reilly was indeed his swan song in NXT.

As per an updated Fightful Select report, Adam Cole is yet to sign a new WWE contract. Additionally, sources within WWE revealed that he was not factored into any creative plans for the RAW after SummerSlam despite him putting up the following teaser before this week's episode:

Despite no confirmation, there is much speculation about the former Undisputed Era leader's departure from WWE.

Over the past week, The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega have dropped a few massive hints about Adam Cole possibly reuniting with his former friends in AEW.

Kenny Omega just posted a dead Adam Cole, plus young bucks changed their bio to Ghostbusters hinting they will bring him back from the dead. Adam Cole is going to AEW. pic.twitter.com/kLt1IcvSNK — ADBlurrr 🔔🦅 (@ADblurrr) August 23, 2021

Could The Elite bring 'Adam Cole' back from the dead and make him 'All Elite'?

As reported earlier, Vince McMahon had a meeting with Cole to discuss the star's WWE future. While the interactions went well, both parties are yet to reach an official agreement.

As things stand, Adam Cole is a free agent who can choose between two options - going up to the main roster or leaving WWE for AEW.

