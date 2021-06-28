WWE Rumor Roundup - Superstar released for the 2nd time, Wrestler accidentally used Shane McMahon's dressing room, Legend offended by RAW angle (27th June 2021)

Welcome back to another stacked edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily WWE Rumor Roundup. As always, it has been an eventful week for Vince McMahon's company as WWE kicked off its build towards Money in the Bank.

However, the world of wrestling was hit by another untimely round of releases as 14 WWE wrestlers lost their jobs. We have all the updates and notes regarding the outgoing talent in today's lineup. Interestingly enough, one of the released superstars was shown the door by WWE for the second time in his career.

Another wrestler was reportedly not a 'Vince McMahon type of guy,' and WWE had no plans on giving him a sizeable push.

A former WWE star revealed details of a rejected WrestleMania plan and how the company wasn't in favor of having a more exciting matchup on the card.

A WWE star also revealed how he met Shane McMahon for the first time when he accidentally used Shane O'Mac's private dressing room. It has also been revealed that a legendary female star was offended by a big RAW angle from 2017.

#5. Complete list of WWE releases including backstage notes - Tino Sabbatelli's second exit, Breezango, and more

WWE recently released 14 wrestlers from 205 Live and NXT in another round of budget cuts. Given below is the complete list of released stars:

Tyler Breeze and Fandango (Breezango)

Tony Nese

Jeff Parker and Matt Lee (Ever-Rise)

August Grey

Curt Stallion

Gurvinder Sihra and Harvinder Sihra (Singh Brothers)

Marina Shafir

Tino Sabbatelli

Killian Dain

Arturo Ruas

Ariya Daivari

It's interesting to note that Tino Sabbatelli was initially released in April 2020 before getting re-signed by WWE in October. Sabbatelli even wrestled one match on AEW Dark during his time away from the WWE, but he was never brought back to Tony Khan's company.

There was speculation about Sabbatelli being the 'mole' who leaked the AEW Dynamite spoilers several months back. The former NFL player did not wrestle in a single match in WWE after he was re-hired last year. Tino Sabbatelli was also previously in a relationship with Mandy Rose.

Fightful Select reported that WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan led the meeting to discuss the names to be released. It was added that many of the released 205 Live wrestlers were on high contracts, with Tony Nese having a 90-day non-compete clause.

The clauses vary as NXT wrestlers only have 30 days to finish, while a few others - including The Singh Brothers, Breezango, and Killian Dain - have 90-day non-compete clauses in their respective contracts.

Regarding Marina Shafir's release, PWInsider reported that pitches were made backstage for the former MMA fighter's new name. Storyline plans were reportedly being chalked out for Roderick Strong's wife before the news of her release hit the public domain and surprised many people within NXT.

While budget cuts were the cause behind the mass releases, Dave Meltzer reported on the Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE has also initiated a movement to hire younger and bigger wrestlers. The company released many older wrestlers, and the focus is on signing potential stars who are tall, under the age of 26, and above 220 pounds.

While the released talent will surely get bookings in a few months, WWE could compensate for the roster losses by bringing in some fresh talent.

