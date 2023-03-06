WWE Rumor Roundup: Top star injured and to be out for a long time, Former world champion has refused to face Brock Lesnar again, Interesting post-WrestleMania 39 plans

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily Rumor Roundup, where we look at the rumors from the world of WWE.

A top SmackDown star has suffered an injury and is apparently set to be out for a long time, missing WrestleMania 39. A former world champion and Hall of Famer has reportedly refused to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39. Additionally, we also have some interesting post-WrestleMania 39 plans for a former WWE Champion.

#3. WWE Hall of Famer has refused to face Brock Lesnar again

Fans are not able to digest Brock Lesnar's upcoming WrestleMania 39 match. The Beast Incarnate is one of WWE's biggest stars and was expected to be in a marquee bout at the Show of Shows. However, he is scheduled to face Omos now, something the fans aren't quite happy about.

A huge pitch was reportedly made for a Brock Lesnar vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin WrestleMania 39 match. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that Stone Cold turned down the bout.

''As noted, there was an attempt for a Lesnar vs. Steve Austin match, as the two have never faced off. While there may have been mentions of Austin with Roman Reigns at one point, it was never anywhere near serious. Those close to Austin said it was Lesnar who he was approached about. Austin turned that down," said Meltzer.

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin made his miraculous return to in-ring action last year at WrestleMania 38.

Steve Austin faced Kevin Owens in an impromptu No Holds Barred match in the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 38 and defeated KO after an impressive performance. Reports emerged earlier that Austin was approached to wrestle again this year, but no deal has been made yet.

#2 Post-WrestleMania 39 plans for Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt looks set to clash with Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39. The WWE Universe isn't particularly invested in this feud that has come out of nowhere.

Xero News has reported that while this was not the original WrestleMania plan for Bray Wyatt, a lot of twists and turns are yet to come in Wyatt's storyline.

This also involved Alexa Bliss, who will reportedly get involved with Wyatt after WrestleMania 39.

"WWE still intend on having the Bray Wyatt story as originally planned, play out. I'm told there are more "twists and turns" coming. Alexa Bliss is expected to get involved with Wyatt once again post WrestleMania. Bobby Lashley was not Wyatt's originally planned WrestleMania opponent, I'm told a rematch between the pair is not planned and Bobby Lashley will finish the feud with Brock Lesnar after WrestleMania," reported Xero News.

Bray Wyatt made his grand return to WWE at Extreme Rules last year and immediately teased a "Wyatt 6" faction.

However, nothing major has happened since then, and fans are slowly losing interest. The Uncle Howdy mystery has also stretched too much without any substantial development.

#1. Top SmackDown star injured, to be out of action for a long time

Per Bryan Alvarez on his Twitter subscription feed, Kofi Kingston is injured. No details available yet. Xero News @NewsXero 1 of the 5 injured and replacement being discussed. Injury would be long. 1 of the 5 injured and replacement being discussed. Injury would be long. https://t.co/s7PCIPHQgF 10 minutes ago -Per Bryan Alvarez on his Twitter subscription feed, Kofi Kingston is injured. No details available yet. twitter.com/NewsXero/statu… 10 minutes ago - Per Bryan Alvarez on his Twitter subscription feed, Kofi Kingston is injured. No details available yet. twitter.com/NewsXero/statu…

This past week on Friday Night SmackDown, several superstars made their intentions clear to go after the Intercontinental Champion Gunther. A brawl broke out, with Karrion Kross standing tall at the end.

Soon, WWE announced a massive fatal five-way match between Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Kofi Kingston, Karrion Kross, and LA Knight, with the winner going on to face Gunther for the IC title at WrestleMania 39.

Bryan Alvarez has now reported that Kofi Kingston has suffered an injury and will be replaced in the fatal five-way match. Xero News further added to this, stating that Kingston will be out of action for a long time and will miss WrestleMania 39. The exact injury and the reason for the same aren't yet known.

