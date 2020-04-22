Cesaro/McMahon

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we try and bring you the latest stories and rumors from the day.

In today's edition of the Rumor Roundup, we will talk about the backstage problems faced by a former two-time World Champion as well as heat on a multi-time tag team Champion backstage, among other topics.

As per reports, current 24/7 Champion - The Gronk - who was also the host of WrestleMania 36, may not be continuing with WWE and instead may return to the NFL. So without any further ado, let us take a look at the big stories from today:

#6 The Gronk heading back to NFL

As broken by ESPN's Adam Schefter, The New England Patriots have chosen to trade Rob Gronkowski and a seventh-round trade pick to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a fourth-round pick.

It is also being stated that the 24/7 Champion, who recently signed a deal with WWE, is now more interested in heading back to the NFL.

And further confirmation from Rob Gronkowski’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, who texted ESPN: “Pending the physical, Rob has agreed to play for Tampa this season. He will honor his current contract at this time.”

With Gronk choosing to return to the NFL, his WWE career is in jeopardy and the chances of seeing him inside the ring have gravely reduced.

#5 Triple H shows a new look

Triple H

Advertisement

WWE COO recently joined the WWE fans on The Bump with a brand new look. The former five-time Intercontinental Champion sported hair after a long time along with a longer and greying beard.

Triple H will be returning to SmackDown this week to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his career. It will certainly be interesting to see if The Game keeps his new look or appears with his previous clean-shaven head and brown beard.