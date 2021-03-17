WWE Rumor Roundup - Triple H in contact with 3-time Champion who left in 2015, big Andrade update, John Cena accused superstar of stealing his move - 17th March 2021

We're back with another star-studded edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup. Major stories featuring some of the biggest names in the business have been covered in today's line-up.

We begin with details of Triple H being in contact with a former WWE Superstar. Another former WWE wrestler revealed an incident when John Cena accused him of stealing a move.

A wrestler also revealed that he received backstage heat in WWE for rejecting Vince McMahon's idea. Additionally, we have a significant update regarding the long-rumored match between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley.

We end the roundup with all the latest developments regarding Andrade's status following his request for a release from the company.

#5. PJ Black, fka Justin Gabriel, reveals Triple H contacted him recently, talks leaving WWE in 2015

PJ Black, better known as Justin Gabriel to the WWE faithful, sat down for an interview with So Catch by Hal, and the former WWE Superstar opened up on various topics.

Black explained that he experienced a range of emotions during his final days in WWE. The three-time WWE Tag Team Champion was frustrated at the time and decided to quit the company back in 2015.

Black admitted that he wished he had spoken to a few people before making the call to leave. Black also revealed that Triple H wasn't pleased with the way he managed his WWE exit.

"I just remember going through the emotions. You know, just being frustrated with life and, you know, maybe a lot of it was my fault. I could've done things a lot differently. I probably should've spoken to a few people before I made this crazy decision, but I've always made crazy decisions, whether it's in the ring, out of the ring, sky diving. That's just how I live my life."

Black also revealed that Triple H texted him recently, but he didn't divulge more details about his conversation with the NXT boss.

"Life is a video game, and I will never change no matter what happens. But yes, we're good now. He (Triple H) actually sent me a text the other day. I can't say too much about that, but we're good."

PJ Black confirmed WWE's nixed plans to have a Nexus reunion at WrestleMania 36. The former WWE star concluded by sharing his optimism regarding a future reunion of the Nexus in WWE.

"It's hard to get all seven of us on the same page. But never say never. It's going to be hard, but I think it might happen one day."

Is Triple H trying to get the 40-year-old former WWE Superstar back to the company? Would you like to see him return to NXT?

