WWE Rumor Roundup: Truth about Cena's real-life backstage animosity with former US Champion; Reason for surprise return; Bryan wants help - 9th March 2020

Cena/Bryan

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we try and bring you the latest rumors and stories from the day.

With WWE's last PPV before WrestleMania - Elimination Chamber - in the history books, there has been a lot of rumors that have arisen in the aftermath of the show. While the show received mixed reactions from fans and critics, there is no dearth of speculation that has started after the show.

We will also talk about John Cena's animosity with former WWE Superstar and US Champion, among other things.

So without further ado, let us take a look at the top 5 stories:

#5 John Cena's backstage heat with Mr Kennedy

Mr Kennedy

While speaking on his podcast, Jim Ross discussed the truth behind rumors of backstage problems between John Cena and former WWE Superstar Ken Kennedy - who now goes by the name Mr Anderson.

JR revealed that John Cena wasn't too pleased with Kennedy inciting the fans to boo him during his entrance schtick. Kennedy used to take Cena's name and prompt the audience to boo and then take his name with the audience cheering, even though Cena was the top babyface at that time.

JR on Cena's opinion on Kennedy:

Yeah it did ruffle Cena’s feathers. Cena took it personally and thought, ‘OK, enough is enough. (H/T: 411Mania)

JR on if Kennedy was justified:

To encourage the audience by your rhetoric to boo the appointed #1 babyface in the company is not wise. So he was just being a heel, being his excuse, is a weak ass excuse. That’s my take on that deal.

Jim Ross also stated that he did not think the former MITB winner was wise in doing so as it isn't a good idea to do anything to chip away the image of John Cena or another top babyface in the company.

