WWE Rumor Roundup - Undertaker's friend returning after two decades at Survivor Series, Aalyah's marriage, Veterans released from company - 9th November 2020

It's time for another new edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup. The day that went by had a little bit of everything. We're talking about reports regarding releases, an unexpected return, and several possible storyline plans for the many unfolding angles on WWE TV.

As WWE gears up for The Undertaker's Final Farewell at Survivor Series, we have a report about a close friend of the Deadman being scheduled to attend the PPV.

WWE also executed another round of releases as several employees were unfortunately shown the door. A veteran ring announcer was also part of the list of releases.

Backstage news from the company regarding WWE's plans for Aalyah Mysterio and the reception to her on-screen performances have also been revealed.

Vince McMahon has also reportedly dropped his previous plan of giving a female Superstar a singles push on TV,

With that being said, let's jump right into the latest installment of the WWE Rumor Roundup:

#5 Former WWE Superstar Savio Vega to appear at Survivor Series for The Undertaker's final farewell

Advertisement

As reported by Super Luchas, former WWE Superstar Savio Vega will be at the Amway Center for The Undertaker's final farewell at Survivor Series.

Savio Vega was one of the members of Bone Street Krew in the WWE and a close friend of The Undertaker when he was a part of the company from 1994 to 1999. BSK was a prominent backstage group in the WWE in the 90s similar to the infamous Kliq. BSK featured the likes of The Undertaker, Rikishi, Godfather, Paul Bearer, Mr. Fuji, Brian 'Crush' Adams, Yokozuna, and The Godwinns.

Savio Vega is expected to be one of the many special guests that have reportedly been invited to be at Survivor Series. There are currently no updates on if Vega is scheduled to make a televised appearance.

Super Luchas reported the following:

"The Puerto Rican Mayor, who participated in WWE as Kwang and Savio Vega is set to return to WWE to be present for the retirement of his great friend The Undertaker. Taker will end a great run exactly 30 years after his first [WWE] appearance at Survivor Series 1990."

Advertisement

There is also no word on whether The Undertaker will have a match at Survivor Series or set up a future bout at the PPV.

The Undertaker will officially draw curtains on his iconic career at Survivor Series on November 22nd, and the WWE is making sure the PPV feels like a special occasion. The appearances of the close acquaintances of The Undertaker will be a great way to cap off an emotional night for the fans and the Deadman himself.