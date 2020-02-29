WWE Rumor Roundup - Vince McMahon's astonishing backstage reaction to The Fiend losing, Original plan for Goldberg revealed - 29th February 2020

We're back again with another edition of Sportskeeda's daily WWE Rumor Roundup. WWE confirmed two big WrestleMania matches on the latest episode of SmackDown, and we also know the rest of the card based on new backstage reports.

The Fiend will face John Cena at WrestleMania, however, there are many questions regarding the future of Bray Wyatt's character and we have an update about the company's direction for the Superstar.

Goldberg winning the Universal Championship has been the biggest story of the week but that wasn't always the original plan. What was Vince McMahon's reaction to the finish?

A WWE Legend also revealed why he likes the idea of Goldberg going over The Fiend.

WWE has also filed for trademarks to prevent two Superstars from using them once they leave the company.

#5. The original plan for Goldberg and The Fiend, Vince McMahon's reaction

Goldberg's second Universal Championship win at Super ShowDown has received unfavourable reactions from the WWE Universe. The fans aren't happy that the WWE destroyed The Fiend's momentum by booking him to lose to a 53-year-old part-timer.

However, the original plan was to have Roman Reigns vs. The Fiend at WrestleMania.

Dave Meltzer reported that Vince McMahon made the decision to put the title on Goldberg to build up a 'Mania match against Reigns. A match between Reigns and Goldberg has the potential to draw better at the big WrestleMania stage.

The company also wanted to free Wyatt up for a match against Cena, and the only way that was possible was to take the title off of him.

The Fiend was likely booked to get a quick win over Goldberg before Vince McMahon chose to go in for a major revamp.

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue also revealed that Vince McMahon was the only man backstage who thought it was a good idea to push Goldberg for the win.

Woke up to a message from a #wwe contact simply stating that nobody but Vince thought this was a good idea.

As things stand, Goldberg will head into WrestleMania as the champion and he will most likely drop the title to The Big Dog.

