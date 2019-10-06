WWE Rumors: Big backstage news on Edge being cleared to wrestle again

Will Vince McMahon and the WWE doctors allow Edge to return?

This week has been all about Edge!

The 11-time WWE Champion has reportedly been cleared to wrestle again, according to a report from Front Row Brian, now known as Fight Oracle on Twitter.

Despite Edge coming out to deny the rumors, speculation is running rife backstage that he has been given the green signal to compete in the ring again.

Fightful Select has an update on the current situation. While there is widespread speculation in the wrestling community about an Edge comeback, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful says that they haven't heard anything regarding plans for Edge's return.

Here's what was revealed on Figthful Select:

This week, Front Row Brian reported that Edge has gained clearance to work in the ring and a return was set. Despite Edge posting a tweet denying the news, there was speculation, bordering on confirmation backstage at SmackDown last night that Edge had indeed been cleared. We haven't heard of any plans or if a return was set.

All signs point towards Edge's return

As revealed by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer earlier in the day, WWE believes that Edge has negotiated with AEW. However, the general belief is that Edge wants to get cleared to wrestle and has even reportedly signed a new deal with WWE.

The Rated-R Superstar quit his podcast with Christian to focus on getting back into wrestling, but getting a clearance from the WWE doctors is easier said than done.

Edge had to retire from in-ring competition in 2011 due to a neck injury and stayed away from wrestling until he returned and speared Elias at SummerSlam.

The WWE Hall of Famer has revealed in the past that he is capable of wrestling in a match if he is called upon to do so, and it now seems like he is serious about getting back to the squared circle.

As always, we'll keep you updated regarding the latest on Edge's status here at Sportskeeda.