WWE Rumors - Former Tag-Team Champions ask for their release

The Revival vs The Hardy Boyz

There's been another update with regards to The Revival's current status in WWE as the former RAW Tag-Team Champions have allegedly confirmed whether or not they want to remain in the company,

Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder have reportedly asked for their release from WWE in January 2019 after being unhappy with how they were being used and how the tag-team division was perceived in the company. Their request was denied and they were told to wait and see what would happen with the Tag-Team division.

Now, almost exactly a year later, The Revival are said to have asked for their release from WWE again, as per Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live,

“I can tell you this last week The Revival asked for their release again. They desperately want out.”

This comes after the news that The Revival had been offered $550,000 per year for five years but turned it down. It is understood that WWE have made then a further offer for significantly more money than that, but it seems that The Revival aren't having any of it.

This would be a blow for any potential build towards a returning Harlem Heat facing The Revival with the legendary tag-team and the Revival going back and forth a little bit recently.

All signs seem to point towards the two wrestlers leaving the company. The pair said 'goodbye' on Twitter recently and Scott Dawson began using the 'I'm already fired' line from Ric Flair's infamous promo. However, there's every chance that they are simply working everyone before they are announced as having resigned with new deals.

If the Revival are, indeed, dead set on leaving WWE it seems that we're getting closer than ever to the match between them and AEW's Young Bucks that has been teased over and over again, if WWE ever let them leave that is!

