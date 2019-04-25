WWE Rumors: Daniel Bryan's 'secret' injury derails plans for Money in the Bank rematch

The rematch would have been awesome!

What's the story?

The circumstances surrounding Daniel Bryan's absence from WWE television following his WWE Title loss to Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania remain a closely guarded secret, although it is widely known that he's picked up some kind of injury. However, Dave Meltzer has now revealed WWE's cancelled plans for Bryan heading into Money in the Bank.

In case you didn't know...

Daniel Bryan has not been seen on WWE television since WrestleMania and has not been featured at WWE Live Events either, having been pulled from all of them without explanation. He hasn't even been backstage during recent tapings of SmackDown Live despite being advertised.

The current belief is that Daniel Bryan picked up a concussion during his title match with Kofi Kingston, and that WWE is keeping it as much of a secret as possible due to Bryan's past issues with concussions and his career-ending injury, that he was allowed to return to the ring from.

If Bryan has indeed picked up another concussion, this could mean the end of his WWE career.

The heart of the matter

With Bryan's absence continuing, WWE had to move on with creative decisions so instead it pulled the trigger on turning Kevin Owens heel again, having him 'join' the New Day for two weeks to replace the also-injured Big E, only to turn on Kofi Kingston during this week's SmackDown Live.

Not only did this derail plans for Kevin Owens to be an 'ordinary guy' babyface using the Stone Cold Stunner, it has also put on hold a potential rematch between 'The Planet's Champion' and WWE Title holder Kofi Kingston, as reported by Dave Meltzer.

Bryan was set to get a rematch with Kingston at Money in the Bank, but with him out of action, they needed a new opponent.

What's next?

Kofi Kingston Vs. Kevin Owens at Money in the Bank will be a great match, especially as Kevin Owens is now back to his best as the brutal heel betrayer.

Here's hoping Daniel Bryan will be able to return soon though, to get the rematch for the WWE Title against Kofi Kingston, that was originally planned!

Would you have rather seen Daniel Bryan or Kevin Owens as Kofi Kingston's next opponent? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!