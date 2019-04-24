×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Rumors: Daniel Bryan missed this week's SmackDown Live despite being advertised

Gary Cassidy
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
612   //    24 Apr 2019, 21:00 IST

Daniel Bryan is facing some time out of action
Daniel Bryan is facing some time out of action

What's the story?

Recently, there have been several reports that Daniel Bryan is reportedly dealing with an injury following his match with Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania 35. Last night, Bryan was scheduled for a dark match against Randy Orton, but it's been reported that the former WWE Champion wasn't even in the building.

In case you didn't know...

Daniel Bryan was forced into early retirement due to repeated concussion injuries throughout his career. Despite several reports to the contrary, Bryan made his triumphant return to the ring in 2018 after finally being cleared by WWE to compete again.

Since his return, Bryan has been a mainstay on SmackDown Live, remaining healthy and even winning the WWE Championship, right up until WrestleMania 35. Wrestlinginc.com recently reported that Bryan was pulled from this week's WWE Live event in Madison, Wisconsin and Rochester, Minnesota without any explanation.

The heart of the matter

It has today been reported that, despite being advertised for last night's SmackDown Live, apparently to compete against Randy Orton in a dark match, Daniel Bryan was not backstage, according to PW Insider.

Daniel Bryan has not been at any WWE event since WrestleMania 35 where he was reportedly injured in his WWE Championship match against Kofi Kingston.

What's next?

Well, who knows? Thus far, Daniel Bryan's reported injuries so far have gone unconfirmed as far as both he and WWE are concerned.

While this is the case, everything else is speculation - but it's pretty telling that Bryan has missed almost a full month of WWE events for a mystery reason.

If Daniel Bryan is indeed sidelined, we wish him all the best in his recovery, and hope to see the former WWE Champion back on television and in the ring very soon.

Tags:
WWE SmackDown Daniel Bryan Randy Orton
Advertisement
WWE News: Daniel Bryan pulled from live shows without explanation 
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns to feud with two top SmackDown Live Superstars
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Major backstage concern over Daniel Bryan's future; replacement revealed 
RELATED STORY
3 Interesting observations from this week's SmackDown Live (February 12, 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE News: SmackDown Superstar returns from injury to face Daniel Bryan
RELATED STORY
4 WWE superstars who missed recent Live Events & their injury status 
RELATED STORY
4 Potential Storylines for SmackDown Live next week (23 April, 2019)
RELATED STORY
5 Superstars who could dethrone WWE Champion Daniel Bryan in 2019
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Daniel Bryan winning the WWE Championship is best for SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
3 biggest questions after Finn Balor moved to SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us