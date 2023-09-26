WWE set for a massive swerve with Seth Rollins at Fastlane 2023? New champion possibly on the horizon!

WWE confirmed the stipulation for Seth Rollins’ match at Fastlane 2023 this week on RAW. Shinsuke Nakamura accepted the Visionary’s challenge and said he’ll face him in a Last Man Standing match for the World Heavyweight Championship.

WWE could pull off a major swerve with Seth Rollins at Fastlane 2023. The previous five Last Man and Woman Standing matches for titles have seen the champions walk away with their belt. Triple H might change the trend this year by booking Nakamura as an upset winner over the Revolutionary.

Fans can check out the list of the last five Last Man/Woman Standing title matches below:

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar - Last Man Standing match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship (SummerSlam 2022)

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens - Last Man Standing match for the WWE Universal Championship (Royal Rumble 2020)

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte Flair – Last Woman Standing match for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship (Evolution 2018)

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano: Last Man Standing match for the NXT Championship (NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4)

AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura: Last Man Standing match for the WWE Championship (Money in the Bank 2018)

Seth Rollin successfully defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura at Payback 2023. However, the challenger laid out the champion in a brutal post-match attack uploaded to WWE social media.

Did WWE confirm another match in addition to Seth Rollins for Fastlane 2023 on RAW?

There was one more match in addition to Seth Rollins versus Shinsuke Namakura that was made official for Faslane 2023 on RAW this week. WWE announced that John Cena will take on Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa in a two-on-one handicap match.

Cena had signed the contract, but his supposed partner AJ Styles was laid out by The Bloodline before he could put pen to paper. Jimmy and Solo signed the contract after they destroyed Cena in the main event of SmackDown last Friday.

It remains to be seen if John Cena will get a partner in time for Fastlane 2023 or if he’ll be forced to fend for himself on Saturday, October 7.