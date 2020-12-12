The latest episode of WWE SmackDown had several developments that fans are already buzzing about. While Sasha Banks defended her Smackdown Women's Championship against Carmella, a few other match-ups had championship implications, too. Some new contenders freshened up the mid-card scene, and a oddball tag team has risen up to strengthen the tag division.

The main attraction of the show was yet again the build-up to the TLC clash between Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. The added element of Jey Uso continues to create compelling television. His struggle to meet Reigns' is bound to strike a chord with the viewers.

Plus, a new faction in the form of Baron Corbin and "The Knights of the Lone Wolf" has laid down a challenge to a major family faction.

So let's dive in and see some of the major talking points from this week's episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown.

#1 Jey Uso could be a major factor on SmackDown and its main feud, Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens

Jey Uso and Kevin Owens

While Reigns and Owens continue to thrive in their feud on SmackDown, one cog in the wheel that certainly stands out is Uso. His motivations and actions are driven by his attempts to stand out in front of his cousin. While he was resoundingly beaten down by Reigns, he had a chance to make things right this time around.

In the ring, Uso unleashed a flurry of chair shots on Owens, even though the latter ultimately had the last laugh. To Uso's credit, he successfully weakened Owen's knee, a point that may come into play at WWE TLC.

Considering the Reigns-Owens clash will be a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs Match, it's practically guaranteed that Uso will interfere. Even though Reigns has made it clear that he doesn't need help in the ring, Uso might be unable to resist the temptation to get involved. While it's hard to believe that Reigns will lose to Owens, it will be quite interesting to see how Uso gets involved and how "The Tribal Chief" could react.

Plus,he post-TLC episodes of SmackDown might push forward the Reigns-Uso saga, which is, in all honestly, the best long-term story WWE is doing right now.