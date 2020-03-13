WWE SmackDown (13th March 2020): 5 Things Jeff Hardy and Paige can do on the show

Amit Shukla FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

Will the returns help the show

The company has already announced the return of two Superstars to the Blue brand, and this is good enough to entice the fans about the show. SmackDown has seen a considerable rise in the rating and it was evident when John Cena returned. The ratings saw an uphill mark when the Cenation Leader returned to the Blue brand, as did Goldberg coming back to the show before WWE Super ShowDown.

This week we have not one but two Superstars returning to the show, so one can expect a few surprises when these two make their presence felt on the show. Paige may not be an active Superstar anymore, but Jeff Hardy is ready. As stated by him during WWE Backstage, he was backstage on the previous two episodes of SmackDown. So this return will only help him as he is aware of the proceedings and knows how to go about it.

Without further ado, let's get down to what they can do at the show:

#5 Jeff Hardy discusses his absence

Jeff Hardy did discuss his time and why he has stayed away from the ropes over the months, but this week the former Tag Team Champion will not be in a studio. He will be in the ring and in front of the fans who want to hear from the Superstar on how the high-flyer would conduct business in the coming weeks.

Will The Charismatic Enigma be a part of a storyline with WrestleMania three weeks away? Is there a way to start a feud and entice the fans so that they would be willing to watch it at The Grandest Stage of them All?

