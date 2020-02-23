WWE WrestleMania: 5 matches that ended under two minutes

Triple H and The Ultimate Warrior

WrestleMania is the dream event for anyone who thinks of being a professional wrestler. With 35 seasons under its credit, the show has created superstars, legends and is a credible reason behind the company's success.

Hulk Hogan picking and dropping Andre The Giant happened at the event, as did the eventual meeting between Elizabeth and Macho Man Randy Savage. The show witnessed the end of the famous streak in sports entertainment and a return by Daniel Bryan in recent times.

The landscape of the WWE has evolved over the years. While a lot of us are aware of the matches that have happened over the years, we usually don't keep track of the time during it. WrestleMania season is known for creating records, and while we have attendance records, ticket sales, and network subscription records, there are few records that no one would want to get close to during their illustrious career.

It is with this in mind that I bring to you the matches that ended in under two minutes, and welcome your thoughts for the readers' kind perusal. So without further ado, let's dive right into it:

#5 Big Show vs. Akebono (WrestleMania 21 - Sumo Match, Time: 63 seconds)

Akebono was a Sumo Champion who graced SmackDown and got a challenge for a match at The Grandest Stage of them All. The match was not really on anyone's focus because this involved two people who were out there between the ropes to make the fans happy.

The match saw two heavy wrestlers in thongs, but it only took the Champion 63 seconds to defeat the Big Show. The two hugged it out and laughed about it after the match, but it was a match no one saw coming. The Sumo Champion never returned to a WWE ring ever again.

