WWE WrestleMania: 5 Undertaker matches that stole the spotlight

The Phenom vs The Best In The World was a spectacle at WrestleMania 29

WrestleMania is closing in, and so is the excitement because it is the time of the year when the company elevates storylines and Superstars to a level where they become the next big thing in the wrestling business. Drew McIntyre is on a roll after he won the Royal Rumble last month. He has the entire WWE Universe behind him, and it is hard to disagree at this point that he will be the probable winner of the WWE Championship match at 'The Grandest Stage of Them All'.

Brock Lesnar holds the WWE Championship, and he is the same Superstar who broke The Undertaker's undefeated WrestleMania streak. He was the one behind the one in 21-1, and while this is a fact, it is undeniable that The Undertaker's streak gave the fans a reason to come to the arena and watch it on their TV screens.

The streak began when The Undertaker defeated Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka at WrestleMania VII and remained undefeated till WrestleMania XXX. The moment of truth had happened, and the revered streak in the wrestling business had finally come to an end.

While The Phenom fought a lot of matches during his career both on the weekly program and pay-per-views, I've listed down five of the best WrestleMania matches in my estimation and I will welcome your thoughts in the comments section. So, without further ado, let's dive into it:

#5 The Undertaker vs Shawn Michaels (WrestleMania 26 - Streak vs. Career Match)

The two Superstars who were a part of the first episode of Monday Night RAW came face to face for a second time at WrestleMania, when Shawn Michaels was unable to get the win at WrestleMania 25. He decided to put his career while The Phenom's undefeated streak was on the line for this match.

The two legends fought till the last moment and gave fans a memory to remember a lifetime. The two are the best in the business, and this match was a testament to their class performing skills where neither backed out until Shawn Michaels couldn't kick out of a second Tombstone Piledriver from The Phenom.

