WWE Super ShowDown 2020: 5 Things that might happen at the event

Amit Shukla FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Let Him In

WWE is gearing up for WWE Super ShowDown, which takes place on the 27th of February. The match card is also stacked with some interesting matches. The WWE Universe loves the show, and this is the first of two events this year that the company has to do as part of the 10-year deal that it has with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The fans are aware of the lineup for the show, and with WrestleMania 36 around the corner, the WWE Universe would know some of the outcomes for the Saudi event. It is unless the company decides to swerve the fans or do something unthinkable that we would have a surprising moment at the show.

This show may entice the fans, but then again, it may not because the probable outcome of the matches are already out in the open. There is a possibility that the championship matches will help some superstars get the desired push. While it is currently uncertain if a hometown hero would appear at the show or not, we have seen that the company uses local talents to sell their events. The Live Event in India used Jinder Mahal, while The IIconics and Buddy Murphy were the highlights of the Super ShowDown show in Australia. The show also saw Buddy Murphy win the Cruiserweight title.

It is with this in mind that we list down things that might happen

#5 Mansoor might not be a part of the show

Mansoor

As of this writing, Mansoor is not a part of the match card, and it seems unlikely that he will perform at the show. There have been four shows in Saudi Arabia till now, and Mansoor introduced himself to the WWE Universe in the country during the first event WWE Greatest Royal Rumble while he has been a part of two shows.

He defeated Cesaro during the last show held in October of 2019 and won the 51-man battle royal during Super ShowDown in June of 2019. The Superstar is a huge prospect and can be a great performer for the company in the coming years. It seems like the Superstar might miss this year's show.

1 / 5 NEXT