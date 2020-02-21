WWE WrestleMania: 5 real life couples that have been a part of the event

Triple H and Macho Man Randy Savage with their partners

The road to WrestleMania is already underway, and the match card for the event is almost ready. Brock Lesnar will defend his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre, while Rhea Ripley will defend her NXT Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch has a probable opponent in Shayna Baszler. The state of the RAW Women's Championship match will be clear at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

Roman Reigns vs., The Fiend may happen at the show, but there is no official word on it, and we would have to wait for the SmackDown episode on the 28th of February, or the Super ShowDown event to get a clear input about it.

While all these matches are enticing and add to the thrill at the 'Grandest Stage of them All', there are no real-life couples that are a part of the match card. WrestleMania has been host to a lot of real-life couples that have been a part of the match card, whether in the ring or during the post-match segments. In this article, I list down five of those moments that involved a real-life couple. So without further ado, let's dive into it:

#5 Goldust and Marlena

Dustin Rhodes and Terri Runnels were a real-life couple who went by the ring name of Goldust and Marlena. The two were a part of a Hollywood Backlot Brawl at WrestleMania 12, which saw Goldust and Rowdy Roddy Piper fight in the backstage area.

The two Superstars also performed a hit, run and chase section during the match, and it entertained the fans. The match was won by Rowdy Roddy Piper. The match was recorded a day before WrestleMania XII at Universal Studios. The match was originally planned for Razor Ramon as a Miami Miami Street Fight via satellite for the WWF Intercontinental Title, but the match was turned due to the ongoing backstage issues with Razor Ramon.

