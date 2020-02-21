WWE WrestleMania 36: 5 most emotional matches at the event in the last decade

Emotional WrestleMania moments

The road to WrestleMania is already underway, but the company has few stops before we see the most marquee matches at The Grandest Stage of them All. It is a given that there will be memorable moments, and some wrestlers may even break character or shed a tear or two after their win. Drew McIntyre was emotional after winning the Royal Rumble match at the event of the same name, and we may see even more jubilation and tears at WrestleMania in case he does the unthinkable and takes down The Beast Incarnate to become the new WWE Champion.

The WWE Universe has seen a lot of careers transformed at the Show of Shows, and while some of them were simple stories, some others left the fans in tears. These stories were the ultimate representation that hard work can take you places, as well as a reality check that all good things must come to an end.

The last decade in WrestleMania history has seen a lot of heartbreaks and moments where the fans felt involved in the success of a Superstar. The performers took on the challenges and proved that the bigger the challenge, the higher the resilience.

It is with this in mind that I list my choice of 5 most emotional stories that happened at WrestleMania in the past decade for your reading pleasure, and welcome your thoughts in the comments section for the readers' kind perusal.

So without further ado, let's get down to it:

#5 The Showstopper's show ends at WrestleMania 26

The match involved two of the biggest names in the field of professional wrestling where Shawn Michaels' career and The Undertaker's undefeated WrestleMania streak hung in the balance. The match involved a series of punches, Sweet Chin Music, and a resilient Shawn Michaels, who showed that he has a 'Never Give Up' attitude even in adversity.

The Phenom told Mr. WrestleMania to stay down, but there was no quit in The Heartbreak Kid, decided to mock The Deadman's rest in peace style before giving him a chop. The Undertaker hit the second Tombstone Piledriver on Michaels, and it served as the end of the legendary career that had entertained us for a long time.

The fans in the arena and worldwide were emotional at this ending. It was a great send off for the Hall of Famer.

