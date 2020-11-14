WWE SmackDown: 2 Superstars who flopped and 3 who impressed – Huge betrayal ends a long-running feud, Roman Reigns stunned by top babyface (Nov 13th, 2020)

This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown delivered a good show once again. Drew McIntyre from RAW made a special appearance during the show and stood up to Roman Reigns. He even competed in the main event, marking his dominance on the Blue brand.

In addition to that, we saw the long-running storyline involving the Mysterio family, Seth Rollins, and Murphy finally come to an end. Both Rollins and Rey Mysterio locked horns to script the last chapter of their intensely personal feud. We also saw Chelsea Green compete on the Blue brand tonight while Live Morgan earned a spot for herself in the women’s team that will represent WWE SmackDown at Survivor Series.

In this article, we will take a look at Superstars who flopped on WWE SmackDown this week and those who impressed. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#3 Impressed on WWE SmackDown: Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre absolutely stole the show tonight

This week on WWE SmackDown, we saw Drew McIntyre make an appearance on the Blue brand. He confronted Roman Reigns in the opening segment of the show, making it clear that he carried the promotion when Reigns abandoned the same. He also went on to say that he will beat Randy Orton for the WWE Championship next week and then face Reigns at Survivor Series. McIntyre looked extremely confident inside the ring as he seemed eager to take on Reigns.

However, it was Jey Uso who decided to interfere in this segment. He challenged McIntyre to a match which seemed to have angered Reigns. The latter wasn't happy with Jey Uso implying that 'they run the show'. Instead, Reigns insisted that it is him who pulls strings on WWE SmackDown and Jey Uso should respect him for that. Soon, it was confirmed that Jey Uso would square up against Drew McIntyre in the main event of the show.

In the final match of WWE SmackDown, we saw McIntyre dominate his encounter with Jey Uso. The latter looked good inside the ring, but it certainly appeared that he was bound to struggle against the likes of Drew McIntyre. McIntyre also deserves special credit for going above and beyond to make Jey Uso look strong inside the ring. Despite Roman Reigns' mild interference, McIntyre prevailed and ended up making a strong statement in front of Reigns.

Drew McIntyre is now set to lock horns with Randy Orton for the WWE Championship on the go-home episode of RAW before Survivor Series 2020. If he wins the match, McIntyre will face Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the upcoming pay-per-view -- a match that will surely keep the WWE Universe excited for their in-ring battle. McIntyre's appearance on WWE SmackDown tonight made him look like a huge babyface that can actually take on the biggest heel in the business right now. Hopefully, the creative will make the best use of this storyline by booking McIntyre accordingly.