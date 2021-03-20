WWE SmackDown: 2 Superstars who flopped and 3 who impressed (March 19, 2021)

The final episode of WWE SmackDown before Fastlane had a decent show lined up for fans. The Blue brand witnessed Edge fighting inside the circle for the first time in 10 years. He also picked a huge victory that could have a big impact on Roman Reigns’ immediate future. We also saw a champion vs. champion match with the SmackDown Women’s title on the line.

In this article, we will take a look at three superstars who impressed us on WWE SmackDown and two who didn’t.

#1 Impressed on WWE SmackDown: Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn had an important request for Kevin Owens

It has been a while since a big talking point on WWE SmackDown involved Sami Zayn. Fortunately, that changed this week as the creative teased a long-term booking on the show. Ever since Zayn lost the Intercontinental Championship, he has talked about being a victim of a conspiracy. This week, his old friend Kevin Owens tried to confront him about these excuses.

During a backstage segment on WWE SmackDown, Zayn asked Owens to stay at ringside during his match against King Corbin. KO agreed to do that to see if he could spot anything suspicious. Once again, Sami Zayn started well in the match but right before he could capitalize, Zayn was stopped midway.

A replay clip showed that the match referee’s subtle intervention delayed Zayn’s attack. This ultimately favored Corbin, and he eventually pinned Zayn once again on WWE SmackDown. Zayn desperately asked Owens to take a closer look at everything that happened inside the ring. Owens couldn’t see anything bizarre, and Zayn walked away.

However, KO could not have been prepared for what was coming next. Zayn returned and attacked Owens, who was still seated at the announcement desk. Zayn hit him with a devastating Helluva kick before begging Owens to understand things that he can’t say aloud. It is clear that the two superstars will now engage in a feud on WWE SmackDown.

Advertisement

Interestingly, this also means that we could see a whole other person exposed as the culprit that Zayn is trying to talk about. The stage is finally set for a storyline involving two superstars who can turn any storyline into gold. Their rivalry and an eventual alliance is something that Zayn desperately needed on WWE SmackDown. He needs to remind the WWE Universe of his caliber, and Owens is the best person to ensure that the job gets done.

1 / 5 NEXT