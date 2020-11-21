WWE SmackDown: 2 Superstars who flopped and 3 who impressed – Roman Reigns destroys Drew McIntyre with a savage promo, top Superstar stunned before Survivor Series (Nov 20th, 2020)

WWE SmackDown's go-home show before Survivor Series 2020 left the fans with mixed feelings. While there were a few promising segments, a couple of decisions from the creative didn't sit well with the WWE Universe. From the result of a much-anticipated grudge match to Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre coming face to face, there were certainly moments that contributed towards making it a good show.

In addition to that, we finally got the names of all those who will represent SmackDown at Survivor Series. Otis and Bayley were handpicked to join the men's and women's teams, respectively. And lastly, there was one qualifier booked to determine the final member of SmackDown's women's team.

In this article, we will take a look at Superstars who managed to impress on WWE SmackDown this week and those who didn't. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 Impressed on WWE SmackDown: Murphy

The Mysterio family loves Murphy now

On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Murphy managed to pick up the biggest victory of his career after he pinned Seth Rollins inside the squared circle. He was engaged in a brutal encounter against Rollins in their grudge match that was long overdue. Finally, it was the disciple who managed to overcome The Messiah and prove his worth once and for all.

It’s not like Rollins didn’t attempt at employing his devious methods to gain an upper hand during this SmackDown match. A few minutes into this battle and Rollins immediately wanted to use a kendo stick. However, it was Rey and Dominik Mysterio who stopped Rollins from involving any weapons. Even though the latter took out the father-son duo, the entire Mysterio family stood by the ringside to show their support to Murphy.

Throughout this match on SmackDown, Murphy took immense punishment. However, staying with Rollins ultimately helped him understand his opponent’s moves quite well. Finally, Murphy successfully spotted the best ways to fight back and regained control over the match. Once that happened, it was easy for Murphy to get comfortable with the momentum.

After Rollins delivered a Falcon Arrow, Murphy kicked out of a pinfall and hit back with two consecutive knees to the face of his opponent. Finally, he delivered a well-executed Murphy’s Law to silence Rollins and pin his former mentor. Needless to say, Aalyah Mysterio and her entire family were ecstatic with Murphy’s victory on SmackDown and wasted no time in celebrating the same. It will be interesting to see what will be in store for Murphy following this feud. Also, Aalyah Mysterio deserves special mention for her acting skills as well.