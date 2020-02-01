WWE SmackDown: 3 botches you missed this week (January 31st, 2020)

There were some interesting botches this week on SmackDown

It was Super SmackDown this week since the Super Bowl takes place this weekend on FOX and the show definitely lived up to the hype.

Braun Strowman was finally able to lift his first singles Championship when he defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to become the Intercontinental Champion, the first match was confirmed for WWE's trip to Saudi Arabia at the end of the month, and, interestingly, King Corbin was the one left eating dog food this time around.

It was a stacked show, but as ever, there were several botches that the WWE Universe noticed throughout.

#3 Braun Strowman squashes Shinsuke Nakamura

Braun Strowman finally got his hands on Shinsuke Nakamura in a Championship match this week on SmackDown and even though Cesaro and Sami Zayn were at ringside, it appears that they only served to hinder Nakamura throughout the match.

At one point, Strowman went for the splash in the corner and he appeared to slip and go fully into the move which legitimately crushed Nakamura. It was obvious that Zayn was supposed to grab Nakamura's hand and pull him out of the corner before Braun could run and squash him, but he didn't get there in time since he was forced to let go of Nakamura's arm and jump off the apron. Zayn was able to interfere later, since he took the cover off the turnbuckle and cost his follower the match.

Sami Zayn missed his cue :/ pic.twitter.com/zwyKc1SMzw — The Brass Ring (@TheBrassRing1) February 1, 2020

#2 John Morrison misses Starship Pain (again)

The Miz and John Morrison battled Heavy Machinery, The Revival, and The Lucha House Party this week on SmackDown for the right to face The New Day at Super ShowDown on February 27th. Unsurprisingly, it was Morrison and The Miz who came out on top after weeks of feuding with Big E and Kofi Kingston, but it's the way that the duo won the match that has become a talking point on social media.

For the second time since his return to WWE a few weeks ago, Morrison delivered Starship Pain as the finisher and it barely touched his opponent. Scott Dawson was in the perfect position for the move but it appears that Morrison overshot his jump from the top rope, which meant that he hardly touched his opponent when he hit the mat.

Starship Pain missed the target pic.twitter.com/orkVjD7Vno — The Brass Ring (@TheBrassRing1) February 1, 2020

#1 Alexa Bliss lands awkwardly on the apron

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross took on Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose this week with the added implication that the winner would be given a Women's Tag Team Championship match in the near future.

At the mid-point of the match, Bliss looked to deliver a basement dropkick to Deville before sliding to the outside after the star, but as she slid outside, she came down awkwardly on the apron of the ring and was then forced to step out of the situation.

Luckily, it didn't look as though it hurt Bliss, it was more embarrassing since many fans spotted the botch online.

Here's a new move by Alexa Bliss. Innovative offense against Sonya DeVille. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/fWbmGZRbV3 — GIF Skull - #JoinDarkOrder Follow @GIFSkullJr (@GIFSkull) February 1, 2020

Did you notice all of the above botches or any that were not mentioned? Have your say in the comments section below...