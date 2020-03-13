WWE SmackDown: 5 Backstage rumors that could have a major impact - WM36 Championship match changed to triple-threat, Another Superstar gets 'Brock Lesnar type' deal (13th March)

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Lesnar/Bliss

WWE's biggest spectacle of the year - WrestleMania - is just 4 weeks away and the company is leaving no stone unturned in its attempts to make it a memorable one. However, with the looming threat of the Coronavirus, there is speculation that the big event may have to be postponed.

Several matches have been confirmed for the show including Goldberg taking on Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship and Becky Lynch putting her RAW Women's Championship on the line against Shayna Baszler, among other major matches.

Let us take a look at 5 big backstage rumors that could have an adverse effect on SmackDown this week:

#5 Fate of the Women's Tag Team Championships

One of the matches rumoured to take place at WrestleMania was The Kabuki Warriors putting their Women's Tag Team Championships on the line against Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. However, it looks like the company plans on making the match a triple threat by adding the team of Beth Phoenix and Natalya to the mix.

Here is what Cagesideseats have reported:

Per Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the current plan for the WWE women’s tag team titles is for The Kabuki Warriors to defend at WrestleMania 36 against Natalya & Beth Phoenix and Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross.

The last big match where the Women's Tag Team Championships were defended was at TLC when Kairi Sane and Asuka took on Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. However, since then injury issues have resulted in Asuka or Sane performing in singles matches most of the time.

There was speculation that Beth Phoenix returned a few weeks on RAW only to further an angle with Kabuki Warriors but it looked like WWE had dropped that plan in favour of Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross getting a shot at the Kabuki Warriors at WrestleMania.

Advertisement

With Asuka taking a shot at Alexa Bliss on RAW, expect The Goddess to further the WrestleMania build on SmackDown.

1 / 5 NEXT