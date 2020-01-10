WWE SmackDown: 5 big backstage rumors that could have a major impact - Plans for returning Superstar, 6-time World Champion upset with top star (10th January, 2020)

Punks vs Miz

With WWE's Royal Rumble right around the corner, this week's SmackDown is all set to 'burn it down'. With RAW garnering major praise this week, the Blue brand will look to dominate the ratings by putting on a great show.

The feud between The Bloodline and King's Court will probably be the centre of attraction for the show. Also, John Morrison's return will play a major role in this episode of SmackDown.

Without further ado, let us take a look at the 5 biggest backstage rumors for SmackDown.

#5 Major plans for John Morrison upon return

Former IC Champion John Morrison made his much-awaited return to SmackDown last week. While it was more of a cameo than a proper comeback, it is clear that Morrison will likely reunite his Tag Team with the Miz going forward.

SportsKeeda's Tom Colohue talked about why WWE reintroduced Morrison in a backstage segment and discussed possible plans for him on an episode of the Dropkick Diskussions.

“I don’t think it was a request per se but there are always conversations before someone signs a contract, ‘How am I going to be pushed? How am I going to be used?’ You can usually tell when somebody’s about to have an expired contract or they are about to re-sign because they will have a sudden and out-of-nowhere shot upwards.”

He also stated that Morrison would be happy to work with one of his best friends in The Miz following his return:

“I’m sure that’s what happened with Morrison. It was a case of them saying, ‘Okay, if you do come back, here’s how we’ll use you.’ Him hearing that and saying, ‘Okay, that sounds good to me.’ I can’t imagine he’s going to be unhappy working with one of his best friends – they had great times together. The fans seem to like it, I’m sure The Miz likes it, and Morrison signed on because he likes it too.”

