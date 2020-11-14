From Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio's No Holds Barred clash to Drew McIntyre invading the Blue brand, this week's edition of WWE SmackDown featured many contrasting moments.

The second-last episode of SmackDown before Survivor Series delivered in terms of expectations. For what it's worth, WWE finally addressed the top title scenario to some extent when it comes to the brand vs. brand clash at Survivor Series.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE SmackDown (November 13, 2020).

#5: Otis picked up a clean victory against Dolph Ziggler on WWE SmackDown as Chad Gable tried to recruit him backstage

Some have spun the narrative that WWE officials may have lost their faith in Otis after booking him to lose the Money in the Bank contract to The Miz. But the exact opposite became evident during this week's WWE SmackDown, as Otis stepped into the ring against his longtime rival, Dolph Ziggler, and defeated him despite Robert Roode's attempts to interfere during this match.

Otis failed to earn a spot in the men's Survivor Series team for SmackDown last week, but that only turned out to be the case because of Murphy's interference that went in Seth Rollins' favor.

It looks like Otis will be standing up against mid-card/lower mid-card heels on WWE SmackDown from this point onwards.

Later backstage, Chad Gable approached Otis and encouraged him to keep up this level of intensity. Gable handed out a flyer and said that Otis could unlock his "inner alpha" under a former Olympian's guidance.

Although Otis's naivety prevented him from figuring out what was really going on, he may find out about Gable's potentially nefarious intentions in the near future.

Otis is one of the most entertaining stars in and out of the ring, and the weight of the Money in the Bank briefcase was the only thing holding him down in recent memory.