WWE SmackDown: 5 Biggest news stories - Reginald pins female star, Edge teases dream matches (February 19, 2021)

From a surprising heel turn to an unexpected intergender match, this week's edition of WWE SmackDown featured many contrasting moments.

The go-home episode of SmackDown before Elimination Chamber was an exciting show, for the most part. The episode was filled with twists and turns that may or may not result in a satisfying payoff in the long run. Although fans believe that the Elimination Chamber event may have predictable outcomes, a few interesting possibilities were highlighted during the final stop before the pay-per-view.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE SmackDown (February 19, 2021).

#5 Apollo Crews lost his cool in an intriguing character development arc on WWE SmackDown

Apollo Crews and Big E's WWE feud has slowly escalated in terms of animosity, and Crews finally snapped on SmackDown this week, as a result.

Shinsuke Nakamura and Apollo Crews wrestled each other on the latest edition of WWE SmackDown. Big E was seated near the commentary table, hilariously lashing out at the commentators for constantly bringing up Crews' nagging presence in the Intercontinental title picture.

The King of Strong Style was able to defeat his opponent via pinfall, but the rivalry between Big E and Crews seemed far from over. Out of frustration, Crews wanted to use the steel steps and deliver a post-match beatdown to Nakamura.

However, Big E stopped Crews from causing any further trouble. It became clear that the Intercontinental Champion did not want to give any more title shots to Crews. When Big E went ahead to check on Nakamura, Crews used the steps to ambush the champion from behind.

After a relentless attack, Big E was stretchered into an ambulance. Thanks to the intensity behind this storyline, the Intercontinental Championship scenario came across as a huge deal.

Crews' heel turn has been a gradual process, and it has benefited his rivalry against Big E. So despite losing his Intercontinental title shots, Apollo Crews' momentum skyrocketed on this week's WWE SmackDown.